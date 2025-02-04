The Government of Canada makes significant investments in marine safety and supports Indigenous communities through the Oceans Protection Plan

TRURO, NS, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Peoples share ties to Canada's oceans and waterways that span generations. Their in-depth traditional knowledge and expertise is critical to protecting our coastal waters now and into the future. Through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada works closely with Indigenous Peoples and coastal communities to collaboratively protect, preserve, and restore our oceans and waterways.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced an investment of over $109 million through two initiatives under the Ocean's Protection Plan to strengthen marine safety in 47 communities across Canada. Specifically, funding will:

support Indigenous communities in hiring marine coordinators, through the Indigenous and Local Communities Engagement and Partnership Program (ILCEPP); and

expand the Enhanced Maritime Situational Awareness initiative (EMSA), which provides an overview of the marine environment to local governments and organizations to advance marine safety, environmental monitoring, and protection in their communities.

The Government of Canada remains dedicated to working meaningfully with First Nations, Métis and Inuit, and coastal communities in delivering the Oceans Protection Plan and respecting the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, subject matter experts, academia, and governments work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support jobs nationwide, we deliver real results for Canadians. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is keeping our oceans and coasts healthy, advancing reconciliation, and building a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren.

Quotes

"Our Government is committed to advancing reconciliation through meaningful and concrete actions. With so many Indigenous communities located near bodies of water, we are investing in marine safety and capacity funding to ensure that they have access to the tools and resources they need."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"Canada's marine response network is stronger when we all work together. Advancing reconciliation means listening, collaborating, and taking action. By sharing marine situational knowledge, we are responding to First Nations, Métis, and Inuit interest in having a broader role in the marine safety system, ensuring strong response capacity in Indigenous coastal communities from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

Since its launch in 2016, the Oceans Protection Plan is further strengthening Canada's marine safety by: making shipping safer and improving how we prevent and respond to marine incidents. increasing protections for our marine ecosystems from the impacts of shipping. strengthening the role Indigenous Peoples have in how their traditional coasts and waterways are managed. contributing to lasting reconciliation and cooperative relations between government, industry and Indigenous Peoples.

marine safety by: The 34 Indigenous communities and organizations benefiting from today's ILCEPP funding are located in: Ontario (2) Quebec (6) Prairies and North (7) Atlantic Region (8) Pacific Region (11)

The EMSA is a national program, with 13 Indigenous communities partnering to continuously develop the system. The Government of Canada is investing more than $109 million to develop this system. This includes nearly $25 million in grants and contributions to support the participation of Indigenous partner communities and marine not-for-profit and industry organizations, among others.

is investing more than to develop this system. This includes nearly in grants and contributions to support the participation of Indigenous partner communities and marine not-for-profit and industry organizations, among others. To date, over 980 EMSA system licenses have been issued to people from Indigenous and coastal communities and stakeholder groups across Canada . The system is being used in 85 Indigenous communities across the country.

. The system is being used in 85 Indigenous communities across the country. The thirteen partner communities and organizations who co-developed the EMSA system are below. British Columbia The T'Sou-ke Nation The Pacheedaht Nation The Council of the Haida Nation The Gitga'at Nation The Scia'new First Nation The Malahat First Nation Tseycum First Nation

Québec The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke The Essipit Innu First Nation Council

Arctic The Tuktoyaktuk Hunters and Trappers Committee The Ekaluktutiak Hunters and Trappers Organization The Nunatsiavut Government

Atlantic The Maritime Aboriginal Peoples Council



