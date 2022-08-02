The Government of Canada is strengthening the delivery of the Old Age Security benefit

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Employment and Social Development Canada is committed to making it easier for Canadians to find, apply for, and manage federal benefits.

Following a competitive and rigorous procurement process, the Government of Canada has contracted a consortium of firms with proven IT experience, led by Deloitte Inc., to work with public servants to build, test and implement an Old Age Security (OAS) system that will continue to meet the expectations and needs of seniors now and into the future. The current OAS system is 60 years old.

This is part of the Government's ongoing work through the Benefits Delivery Modernization Programme, which will improve how the Government of Canada delivers benefits to Canadians. The Programme will modernize and strengthen the way that Government serves Canadians, including the elderly, the young, people looking for work and people living with a disability, in ways that best meet their needs.

Quote

"The Government of Canada is focused on making sure that the benefits that millions of Canadians, including the most vulnerable, depend on are there for them when they are needed most."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

Quick Facts

OAS is one of the Government of Canada's largest and most complex programs, providing more than $59 billion in support to approximately 6.7 million seniors in 2020–2021 as well as processing an average of 8.6 million transactions a year.

In 2019–2020, Employment and Social Development Canada delivered $136 billion in Employment Insurance, Canada Pension Plan and OAS benefits.

in Employment Insurance, Canada Pension Plan and OAS benefits. The OAS program is expected to serve 9.4 million seniors by 2030, delivering approximately $105 billion in benefits.

in benefits. A dedicated team in the public service will be leading this project and providing oversight, to ensure that it advances and that it delivers results to Canadians.

A contract in the amount of $193,916,835 (including taxes) was awarded to Deloitte to onboard OAS to the Benefits Delivery Modernization Programme.

