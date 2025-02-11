VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Building a clean transportation system and a green economy is more important now than ever before. The Government of Canada is therefore actively working to achieve decarbonization of the marine sector by advancing green shipping initiatives along British Columbia's coastline.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced up to $35.5 million in funding for three projects based in British Columbia to invest in commercially available clean technology and infrastructure for ports. This funding, provided under the Green Shipping Corridor Program, will:

increase the use of clean energy and transportation infrastructure at ports and terminals;

invest in shore power technology to reduce emissions from idling ships; and

prioritize low-emission and low-noise vessels to minimize environmental impact in port areas.

Investing in clean transportation not only safeguards the environment but also supports the growth of British Columbia's marine and cruise industries, creating new job opportunities and cleaner air and water for all residents of the province.

The Green Shipping Corridor Program, a key pillar of Canada's decarbonization strategy, aims to accelerate the transition to low-carbon and net-zero emission fuels and technologies within the marine sector. These investments are essential to the Government of Canada's commitment to building a sustainable transportation sector. Transport Canada collaborates closely with shipping partners, coastal and Indigenous communities, as well as environmental groups to advance this commitment.

Quotes

"Marine shipping is vital to British Columbia's economy, Canada's economy, and our way of life. It's essential that it remains affordable, safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly. By investing in projects like these, we're not only strengthening our economy but also paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"We are grateful for this generous support for sustainability, economic development and innovation. Shore Power is a catalyst for the electrification of our deep-water port, and today's funding will support future economic growth and development in Greater Victoria. Renewable energy options will further establish a Green Shipping corridor across the Pacific Northwest and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We want to thank the Minister and government for supporting the clean evolution of our working harbour."

Mark Mawhinney

Board Chair of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

"Greater Victoria Harbour is a crucial gateway to Victoria. Electrifying and reducing emissions from Harbour operations will attract new investment to our port and city, and help ensure Victorians and those that visit us enjoy clean air and water as they experience our diverse community. I thank Transport Canada for partnering in this important initiative and local investment."

Marianne Alto

Mayor, City of Victoria

Quick facts

The Green Shipping Corridor Program provides funding for projects that contribute to the establishment of green shipping corridors and the decarbonization of the marine sector along the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as Canada's East and West Coasts. The program:

East and West Coasts. The program: removes barriers to the adoption of emission reducing equipment and infrastructure;



incentivizes industry-led partnerships and investments to accelerate the adoption of greenhouse gas emission-reduction technologies and infrastructure;



decreases the risks of investments made to increase the technology-readiness level of low carbon and net-zero emission ship technology and marine fuels for the domestic vessel fleet; and



builds capacity among Canadian vessel owner/operators with respect to their ability to identify, plan and implement next generation low carbon and net-zero emission ship technology and marine fuels into their vessel operations.

