GATINEAU, QC, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Volunteering opportunities, for youth in particular, can build valuable leadership skills, help grow personal and professional networks, and provide valuable life experience. That is why the Government of Canada invests in volunteer opportunities for youth through the Canada Service Corps.

During National Volunteer Week, which runs from April 16 to 22, Canadians will take time to celebrate volunteers of all ages and recognize the significant contributions they make in communities across the country.

To help celebrate National Volunteer Week, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, is pleased to announce up to $4.6 million in Canada Service Corps (CSC) funding to four organizations, creating close to 500 youth-led volunteer opportunities. Chantiers jeunesse, TakingITGlobal, the Association of Volunteer Centres and Volunteer Engaging Organizations of Alberta, and Ocean Wise will receive funding under the CSC's Accelerator Micro-grants stream. All four organizations will continue to ensure the success of youth across Canada by empowering civic engagement.

CSC's Accelerator Micro-grants provide up to $5,000 to youth who have previously completed a CSC service opportunity. With this funding, youth will expand their longer-term youth-led service and civic engagement projects. For example, through Ocean Wise's Eco-Action Accelerator project, youth will be able to pursue their service projects related to protecting the earth's oceans while accessing resources such as workshops, mentorship, and expert guidance.

Young people between the ages of 15 and 30 can apply for a wide range of volunteer service opportunities that are currently available through the CSC program at Canada.ca/CanadaServiceCorps . Opportunities will continue to be added to the CSC website as they become available throughout the year.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's ongoing actions to ensure that young people have access to meaningful opportunities to learn new skills by taking part in service projects on matters that are important to them.

Quote

"Volunteering is an excellent way for youth to develop important skills that can lead to a successful future in the job market. By empowering youth to contribute to their communities, organizations funded by the Canada Service Corps are part of a national movement that improves the social, economic and environmental well-being of young Canadians."

– Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien

Quick Facts

The CSC helps develop valuable volunteering opportunities for youth by providing organizations with the means to offer exciting service projects available under six priority areas identified by youth as important to themselves and their communities. These areas focus on reconciliation, building an inclusive Canada , preserving the environment, promoting civic and democratic engagement, and strengthening youth resilience.





, preserving the environment, promoting civic and democratic engagement, and strengthening youth resilience. From February 8 to March 22, 2022 , Employment and Social Development Canada held a call for proposals under the CSC. Organizations across Canada were invited to submit their applications for funding for one or more of the following four streams: the Service Placements National Stream, the Service Placements Regional Stream, the Micro-grants stream, and the Micro-grants Diversity stream. Additionally, a competitive solicited intake was launched to fund Accelerator Micro-grant projects.





, Employment and Social Development Canada held a call for proposals under the CSC. Organizations across were invited to submit their applications for funding for one or more of the following four streams: the Service Placements National Stream, the Service Placements Regional Stream, the Micro-grants stream, and the Micro-grants Diversity stream. Additionally, a competitive solicited intake was launched to fund Accelerator Micro-grant projects. From 2018 to 2022, the CSC funded more than 100 organizations to support volunteer opportunities across the country, creating more than 24,000 service opportunities and more than 6,600 micro-grants.





According to a Statistics Canada study entitled "Volunteering counts: Formal and informal contributions of Canadians in 2018," career-oriented volunteering was common among youth (15 to 22) who did formal volunteering. Reasons identified by youth for volunteering in the past years included improving their job opportunities (38%) and skill use (15%).

