KANANASKIS, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung, at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Canada and Korea hold a dynamic trade and investment relationship. As Canada diversifies its trade and defence relationships, and rearms its armed forces, the relationship between Canada and Korea has immense potential to prosper further. To that end, Prime Minister Carney and President Lee agreed to deepen co-operation between the two nations.

The Prime Minister underscored Canada's role as a stable and reliable Pacific nation and its support for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lee agreed to remain in close contact.

