NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is a dynamic country that celebrates our diversity, cares for the most vulnerable among us, and strives for a better future for all.

This week, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, brought that message to the United Nations (UN) where she led Canada's delegation to the 18th session of the UN Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which took place from June 10 to 12 in New York City.

As global challenges intensify, the Government of Canada is working with domestic and international partners to remove barriers for persons with disabilities to help create a more inclusive future for everyone.

Delegates from various countries met around this year's overarching theme, "Enhancing public awareness of the rights and contributions of persons with disabilities for social development leading up to the Second World Summit for Social Development." Important discussions also took place on innovative ways to finance disability inclusion, inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI), and protecting and promoting the rights of Indigenous persons with disabilities.

During the opening session of the Conference, Minister Hajdu reaffirmed Canada's commitment to advancing disability inclusion. The Minister highlighted the importance of collaborating with the disability community to develop key elements of the Disability Inclusion Action Plan, such as the Canada Disability Benefit and the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities. When it comes to advancing disability-inclusive AI, Minister Hajdu noted that Canada introduced a national standard on accessible and equitable AI, which helps ensure no one is left behind in technological progress. The Minister also emphasized Canada's commitment to reconciliation and justice for Indigenous persons with disabilities, guided by the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

As part of the Conference, Canada hosted a side event on inclusive AI, where participants shared best practices on how AI can be leveraged to foster meaningful workforce participation for persons with disabilities. The Minister also participated in bilateral meetings with her counterparts from France, Ireland and Brazil to share valuable insights and learn from other countries' experiences in advancing disability inclusion.

Quote

"As the Minister of Jobs and Families, with the responsibility for advancing accessibility and disability inclusion, it was an honour to represent Canada at the United Nations this week. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Canada's ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which continues to guide our work to build a country free from barriers, where no one is left behind. By sharing our experiences, learning from other nations and collaborating with our allies, we are joining forces to build a truly accessible, inclusive and equitable future for all."

–Minister of Jobs and Families, Patty Hajdu

Quick facts

The 18th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities took place from June 10 to 12, 2025 .

. The overarching theme of the Conference was "Enhancing public awareness of the rights and contributions of persons with disabilities for social development leading up to the Second World Summit for Social Development." The three sub-themes discussed at this year's session were: empowering persons with disabilities and enhancing social development policies through innovative financing. leaving no one behind: using AI as a tool for supporting inclusivity to strengthen the participation of persons with disabilities. recognizing and addressing the rights of Indigenous persons with disabilities and their role in advancing disability inclusion.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was adopted by the General Assembly on December 13, 2006 , and came into force on May 3, 2008 . This year marks the 15th anniversary since Canada ratified the Convention in 2010. Canada acceded to the Optional Protocol in 2018.

