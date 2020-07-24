Minister Mélanie Joly announces over $22M in support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for businesses and organizations involved in regional development.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

An entrepreneurial environment that meets the needs of businesses and promotes their growth and competitiveness is essential to the sound development of the regions. It not only fosters closer ties between community players, but also supports the creation, growth and maintenance of regional clusters, enhances innovation ecosystems and helps attract foreign investment.

Business and organizations from all sectors—NPOs, business incubators and accelerators, and groups and associations—need assistance to improve the business climate in order to be able to support regional development in Quebec.

36 businesses and organizations receive over $22M in funding for forward-looking regional development projects

The regions of Quebec abound with entrepreneurs with innovative ideas. These entrepreneurs are developing original solutions to revitalize their communities and boost the local economic fabric.

For a number of years now, the Government of Canada has been committed to supporting the regions in their development efforts for the benefit of businesses, citizens and visitors. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced a total of $22,485,153 in financial assistance for 37 forward-looking Quebec regional development projects.

This assistance will allow businesses to grow and organizations to showcase their communities' assets. For more information about the projects and the financial assistance, please refer to the related backgrounder.

Ways of responding to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic present themselves as opportunities to foster the development of Quebec's regions, specifically by supporting innovation, network structuring partnerships and alliances, and business services and coaching. Each region of Quebec will play a leading role in addressing the effects of the pandemic, and the Government of Canada has been, and will continue to be, a key player in supporting them.

Quotes

"Across the country, local businesses are contributing to the economic vitality of our communities by creating good jobs. Helping them innovate so that they can increase their competitiveness and revive our regional economies is therefore one of our key priorities. In today's announcement, our message is clear: we were there for you before the pandemic with concrete measures, and we will continue to work with you to find solutions so that we can come back even stronger than before."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the Minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED.

regions are heard in and that local economies and businesses receive the support they need to grow and prosper. Canada's RDAs focus on regional economic development and diversification to help communities prosper. With a very strong presence in communities, they know where the need for additional support is the greatest.

