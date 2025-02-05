The Government of Canada invests in port infrastructure for Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The impacts of climate change are increasingly visible across Canada. The Government of Canada is working to make Canada's transportation system greener, to build more resilient supply chains, build a sustainable future, support jobs, and drive economic growth.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced an investment of up to $25 million for the Halifax Port Authority. This investment bolsters both environmental sustainability and supply chain efficiency, while actively supporting decarbonization efforts in the transportation sector and strengthening infrastructure resiliency.

The investment breakdown includes:

Up to $22.5 million , under the Green Shipping Corridor Program, to accelerate development of the Halifax – Hamburg green shipping corridor by: preparing to host, and potentially refuel, alternative fuel-powered vessels; establishing a hydrogen production facility; electrifying port equipment to reduce emissions; and acquiring an electric rail locomotive and launching an incentive program to shift freight traffic from road to rail.

, under the Green Shipping Corridor Program, to accelerate development of the – green shipping corridor by: $2.5 million for the Ship to Shore Crane Infrastructure project, under the National Trade Corridors fund, to relieve supply chain congestion, expand terminal capacity, and increase speed and efficiency when servicing larger vessels at the Port of Halifax .

The investment in clean port operations and infrastructure collectively enhances supply chain efficiency by relieving congestion at the Port. By improving terminal capacity and optimizing operations through modernized infrastructure, these initiatives will streamline logistics and facilitate the smooth movement of goods, ultimately supporting economic growth and job creation within Nova Scotia's maritime sector.

Transport Canada is collaborating with industry stakeholders, coastal communities, Indigenous partners, and environmental organizations to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for maritime transport, to strengthen supply chains and ensure a more resilient and efficient economy for all Canadians.

"Our ports are essential to global trade and to Canada's economy. By investing in green shipping corridors, supply chain infrastructure, and clean technologies, we're taking decisive action to reduce emissions. Together, we're building a sustainable future for transportation, while supporting jobs and driving economic growth in Nova Scotia and beyond."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"Transport Canada's Green Corridor investment will help to competitively position the Port of Halifax for the future. Around the world, there is interest to decarbonize shipping. The awarded funding will help fund feasibility work, assessments, new equipment and workforce development here at the Port. For all funded activities we will work with our port partners. We want to thank Transport Canada for supporting our project and investing in the power of partnerships with us."

Fulvio Fracassi

President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority

"The Port of Halifax is a powerhouse for our municipality, our province, our region, and our country. This investment will help streamline operations, electrify the port to cut emissions, and prepare for alternative fuel-powered vessels — ensuring the Port continues to modernize, grow, and provide good jobs here at home."

The Honourable Darren Fisher

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Green Shipping Corridor Program provides funding for projects that contribute to the establishment of green shipping corridors and the decarbonization of the marine sector along the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as Canada's East and West Coasts. The program: removes barriers to the adoption of emission reducing equipment and infrastructure; incentivizes industry-led partnerships and investments to accelerate the adoption of greenhouse gas emission-reduction technologies and infrastructure; decreases the risks of investments made to increase the technology-readiness level of low carbon and net-zero emission ship technology and marine fuels for the domestic vessel fleet; and builds capacity among Canadian vessel owner/operators with respect to their ability to identify, plan and implement next generation low carbon and net-zero emission ship technology and marine fuels into their vessel operations.

East and West Coasts. The program: An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . Since 2017, a total of $4.1 billion has been committed to projects that support improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

. Since 2017, a total of has been committed to projects that support improvements to roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. Since the Ship to Shore Crane Infrastructure project's completion in June 2024 , the Port has successfully reduced the turnaround time to offload and load vessels and increased the number of container ships handled.

