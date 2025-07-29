OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Carney condemned Russia's overnight attacks on southeastern Ukraine, expressing his condolences to the victims. He reiterated Canada's call for a ceasefire. The leaders discussed the urgent imperative for just and lasting peace.

The Prime Minister affirmed Canada's strong financial, military, and humanitarian support for Ukraine – including a recent major sanctions package targeting Russia's shadow fleet and energy revenues, $2 billion in new military support, and the disbursement of a $2.3 billion loan in funding to help rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure and public systems.

The leaders also discussed Ukraine's recent legislative developments related to its anti-corruption institutions. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

Prime Minister Carney and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]