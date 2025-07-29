OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

The two leaders focused on the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, as well as the United Kingdom's statement on the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada's commitment to lasting peace and reiterated the imperative of an immediate ceasefire. He was clear that Canada remains unwavering in our call for Hamas to release all hostages and that Hamas can play no role in the governance of a Palestinian state.

The leaders discussed the need for international co-operation to ensure the urgent provision of humanitarian aid to starving civilians in Gaza.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer also discussed the work ahead over the next few days and weeks to promote lasting stability in the Middle East, including working with the E3 and other partners to co-ordinate the path to peace.

