OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Peoples and coastal communities have had traditional and cultural ties with Canada's oceans and waterways for generations. The next phase of Canada's Oceans Protection Plan will continue to build on opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and coastal communities to collaboratively protect, preserve, and restore our oceans and waterways.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra announced an investment of $50 million to directly support Indigenous partnerships in the Oceans Protection Plan.

This funding will be open to Indigenous communities and organizations, and can be used to support capacity for their continued involvement in:

Discussing and building relationships that advance marine safety and environmental protection; and

Improving the marine transportation system and protection of the environment;

Details on how this funding can be accessed will be shared over the coming months. The Government of Canada looks forward to continuing to work with Indigenous communities to deliver the Oceans Protection Plan, in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real positive results.

"Indigenous Peoples from coast-to-coast-to-coast have long-standing cultural and traditional ties with our oceans and waterways. Today's investment ensures they will continue to have a role in protecting our oceans and coastlines. Through the Oceans Protection Plan, we are working together to better protect our ecosystems, strengthen our supply chains, and make our oceans safer and cleaner for generations to come."

The new $50 million in funding for First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and coastal communities to partner in the Oceans Protection Plan represents an important financial increase over the funding provided during the first phase of the Plan.

signed Reconciliation Framework Agreements to help the Government of Canada and Indigenous partners coordinate and collaborate on ocean management and protection priorities on Canada's West Coast;

helped 757 Indigenous Peoples, Inuit, Northerners, and women graduate from the Marine Training Program and acquire the skills they need for jobs in the marine industry;



co-launched Canada's first Indigenous Coast Guard Auxiliary and provided funding to 16 Northern and Indigenous communities to buy search and rescue boats and equipment;

delivered training in emergency response and waterway management to Indigenous communities; and



worked with 75 Indigenous communities to develop a real-time information system that helps them make evidence-based decisions about their local marine environment.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a whole-of-government effort, with responsibility shared across all partner departments including Transport Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada – Canadian Coast Guard, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Natural Resources Canada, and Health Canada, with support from Public Services and Procurement Canada and Global Affairs Canada.

