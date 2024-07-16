OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Climate change is increasing in severity and frequency and putting our communities at risk. Transport Canada is taking action to address the environmental impacts of marine shipping through its green shipping corridors program.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, Vance Badawey, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced $1.7 million for 14 projects under the Green Shipping Corridor Program's Clean Vessel Demonstration stream. This funding will:

help spur the launch of the next generation of clean ships;

invest in shore power technology; and

prioritize low-emission and low-noise vessels at ports.

A clean, net-zero economy creates opportunities and good, well-paying jobs for Canadians. Through programs like the Green Shipping Corridor Program, Transport Canada is continuing to work with Indigenous groups, government, industry, and environmental stakeholders to protect the environment and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Decarbonizing the marine sector is a key part of the Government of Canada's climate action plan. It requires sector-wide collaboration and innovation to reduce the impact of shipping emissions on surrounding communities and ecosystems, while supporting economic growth.

Quotes

"Canadians across the country rely on marine shipping to deliver products we use every day in an affordable, safe, environmentally friendly, and efficient way. The projects will grow a strong economy and get people the goods they need, while protecting our environment."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"Our Government is committed to protecting and preserving the environment from coast to coast to coast. The Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream will increase readiness by using leading-edge low and zero-emission vessel technologies. It will help address potential barriers to the deployment of clean vessel innovations in Canada and build the capacity of Canadian industry to adopt decarbonization solutions for their vessels, advancing our agenda for a cleaner and greener future in Canada."

Vance Badawey

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"Supporting the Green Shipping Corridor Program is an important step towards a sustainable future for our community and our port. By investing in clean ships and prioritizing low-emission vessels at our port, we are reducing environmental impacts while fostering local economic growth."

Chris Bittle

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities

Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

Quick facts

Transportation is Canada's second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and accounts for one quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and accounts for one quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in . Marine shipping emissions accounted for close to 3% of emissions globally in 2018.

The Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream under the Green Shipping Corridor Program will provide up to $1.7 million in grant funding to advance the domestic marine industry's knowledge and capacity to transition vessels to zero-emission or low carbon fuel propulsion systems.

