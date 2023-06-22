Saguenay organization receives $475,944 in financial assistance from CED.

SAGUENAY, QC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the manufacturing industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non–repayable contribution of $475,944 for Réseau Trans–Al. This CED support will enable the organization to boost innovation and growth among businesses in Quebec's aluminum sector in the context of sustainable development.

Réseau Trans-Al, an organization that brings together manufacturing businesses in the aluminum industry, works in collaboration with sector stakeholders to help its members make advancements on technical, technological, and business matters. Its activities include the transfer of technical knowledge, the dissemination of information on cutting–edge technologies and digital tools, as well as referencing, business networking, and the exchange of expertise and experience.

CED's contribution will enable Réseau Trans–Al to support the growth of SMEs in the aluminum industry by helping them accelerate their digital transition and adopt state–of-the–art manufacturing technologies through, among other things, the TIC Consortium (information and communications technologies).

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

"The manufacturing industry is a pillar of our economy, which is why our government has committed to making investments to ensure our SMEs, including those in the aluminum sector, remain competitive and innovative. Thanks to CED's support, Réseau Trans–Al will be able to help businesses boost their productivity and technological innovation in their procedures and processes. The success and spin–offs of this project will contribute to the economic vitality of Saguenay and the greater Saguenay–Lac–St–Jean region."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's financial support enables Trans–Al to act directly with SMEs to both intensify the technological and digital reality of businesses and increase their productivity. Quebec's aluminum processing industry and equipment manufacturers have made the choice to invest in innovation and technology to remain competitive on the global stage and, more recently, to begin to make their production carbon neutral. Over the next three years, Trans–Al plans to actively participate in these efforts towards sustainable growth in the industry."

Yohan Tremblay, President, Réseau Trans–Al

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

