WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians are seeing the effects of climate change, and that's why we're building a green economy, establishing green shipping corridors and reducing emissions at our ports, by investing in green shipping corridors.

Today, the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced up to $25.2 million for four projects, funded under the Green Shipping Corridor Program, to support both shore-power and alternative fuel solutions in the marine sector. This funding will:

update current infrastructure;

upgrade and construct fueling infrastructure to support greener fuel use; and

conduct a study to explore the feasibility of establishing a new public port.

Decarbonizing the marine sector is a crucial part of the Government of Canada's climate action plan. By upgrading port infrastructure and promoting the use of cleaner technologies in vessels, Canada is leading the way in reducing the environmental impact of shipping.

Through initiatives like the Green Shipping Corridor Program, Transport Canada continues to work with Indigenous groups, government agencies, industry partners, and environmental stakeholders to ensure that Canada's ports connect our communities, promote trade, and grow our economy in a sustainable way.

Quotes

"Our ports are essential gateways to Canada's economy. These innovative projects will help us protect our planet, build a greener economy for Canadians, reduce emissions, and keep our communities connected."

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

"Incorporating green infrastructure into our logistics strategy promotes sustainability by reducing environmental impacts. Through renewable energy sources, sustainable materials, and nature-based solutions, we can decrease emissions and enhance the long-term resilience of logistics hubs along the Great Lakes."

Vance Badawey

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"Marine shipping is essential to our daily lives and to a sustainable future. By supporting projects like these, we're strengthening our economy and investing in clean, efficient ways to connect Canadians and deliver goods safely and reliably."

Irek Kusmierczyk

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"As we continue to feel the impacts of climate change, our government is committed to building a greener economy. Projects like this are a step toward a greener marine sector, ensuring our ports remain vital for trade, while leading the way in environmental stewardship and sustainable growth for our communities."

Chris Bittle

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Green Shipping Corridor Program provides funding for projects that contribute to the establishment of green shipping corridors and the decarbonization of the marine sector along the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as Canada's East and West Coasts. The program: removes barriers to the adoption of emission reducing equipment and infrastructure; incentivizes industry-led partnerships and investments to accelerate the adoption of greenhouse gas emission-reduction technologies and infrastructure; decreases the risks of investments made to increase the technology-readiness level of low carbon and zero-emission ship technology and marine fuels for the domestic vessel fleet; and

East and West Coasts. The program: builds capacity among Canadian vessel owner/operators with respect to their ability to identify, plan and implement next generation low carbon and zero-emission ship technology and marine fuels into their vessel operations.

Related products

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this press release.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055