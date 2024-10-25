CAPE BRETON, NS, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - In Canada, the transportation sector is the second largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The Government of Canada is working to reduce these emissions through initiatives like the creation of green shipping corridors.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament of Cape Breton—Canso, Mike Kelloway, on behalf of the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced up to $22.5 million for EverWind Fuels. This funding, provided under the Green Shipping Corridor Program, will allow them to:

purchase a loading arm to fuel and fill ships with green ammonia;

build a pipeline to transport green ammonia from the production facility to the transport terminal; and

buy three tugboats and improve the dock to help move and load ships safely.

Investments through the Green Shipping Corridor Program decarbonize the marine sector and encourage ports to adopt clean energy, while preparing them to support exports of clean fuels like ammonia.

Reducing emissions from all modes of transportation is a key part of the Government of Canada's plan to fight climate change. Smart climate investments like this are good for Canadian workers, good for the Canadian economy, and good for the planet. A clean transportation sector will create good, well-paying jobs for Canadians and strengthen the middle-class.

"As we continue to face the growing challenges of climate change, it's crucial that we take bold steps to reduce emissions and protect our environment. This investment in EverWind Fuels is a key part of our strategy to build a cleaner, more sustainable future for Canada's economy."

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

"Today's announcement highlights the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to reduce emissions and tackle climate change. By investing in innovative solutions at our ports, we are not only tackling climate change but also ensuring that Canada remains a leader in clean transportation. This is good news for Nova Scotians, and good news for Canadians."

Mike Kelloway

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

The Green Shipping Corridor Program provides funding for projects that contribute to the establishment of green shipping corridors and the decarbonization of the marine sector along the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as Canada's East and West Coasts. The program: removes barriers to the adoption of emission reducing equipment and infrastructure; incentivizes industry-led partnerships and investments to accelerate the adoption of greenhouse gas emission-reduction technologies and infrastructure; decreases the risks of investments made to increase the technology-readiness level of low carbon and zero-emission ship technology and marine fuels for the domestic vessel fleet; and builds capacity among Canadian vessel owner/operators with respect to their ability to identify, plan and implement next generation low carbon and zero-emission ship technology and marine fuels into their vessel operations.

