GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians across the land step up to volunteer every day to help make the country a better place. These individuals and organizations are committed to their communities and make positive impacts on their neighbours' lives. This is why the Government of Canada is proud to recognize the contributions of individuals, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced the recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards. Comprising 20 regional awards and one national award, Canada's Volunteer Awards is an opportunity to recognize these community leaders and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. The Awards celebrate individuals and organizations who continue to demonstrate leadership and nourish their communities as they work to bring our multi-faceted Canada together through volunteering.

Selected from hundreds of nominations, this year's recipients include those who have dedicated themselves to helping children in need by providing them with school supplies, extracurricular activities and sports leagues. Nominees have also have fought to prevent social isolation among seniors; have helped new immigrants; have promoted multiculturalism and diversity; and have helped those dealing with chronic illnesses feel less isolated. This is only a fraction of what volunteers across Canada are doing every day.

The Awards have multiple categories. The national award is the Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award, presented to one individual who has demonstrated a dedication to volunteering for at least 20 years and has inspired other volunteers, led volunteer groups or made other exceptional achievements through volunteering. There are 20 regional awards, presented to five regional recipients in each of the following four categories: Emerging Leader, Business Leader, Community Leader and Social Innovator.

In addition to receiving the awards, recipients are also asked to identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a grant. Regional award recipients can recommend organizations to receive a $5,000 grant and the national award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant. For the first time, the names of the organizations will be disclosed.

We are pleased to share this year's Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients below:

National award

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement : Roberta (Bobby) Farr

Regional Awards

Emerging Leader : Emma Moore – Atlantic, Adamo Donovan – Quebec, Katie Heggtveit – Ontario, Mehul Gupta – Prairies, Vivian Tsang – British Columbia and the North

Business Leader : Comeau's Sea Foods – Atlantic, Resolute Forest Products – Quebec, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Canada – Ontario, Cenovus Energy – Prairies, SAP Canada – British Columbia and the North

Community Leader : Dr. Lloydetta Quaicoe – Atlantic, Caroline Lavallée – Quebec, 55 Plus Centre Volunteers – Ontario, Shadia Rahman – Prairies, Kalwinder Dosanjh – British Columbia and the North

Social Innovator : Autism Nova Scotia Society – Atlantic, GRIS-Montréal – Quebec, Chai Lifeline Canada – Ontario, Goodwill Industries of Alberta – Prairies, Yellowknife Breastfeeding Support Group – British Columbia and the North

Quote

"I'm honoured to announce this year's Canada's Volunteer Award recipients and to extend a well-earned congratulations. Volunteers are a vital part of our communities and play a key role in maintaining the social fabric of our society. Congratulations again to this year's recipients and huge thank you to all volunteers across Canada."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

This year's 21 award recipients were carefully selected from a total of 300 nominations.

The launch of the call for nominations for next year's Canada's Volunteer Awards is open from August 6 September 30, 2020 .

Volunteer Awards is open from . The recipients are chosen through a three-step selection process and the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development makes final selections with assistance from the National Advisory Committee.

Backgrounder

Canada's Volunteer Awards

Through Canada's Volunteer Awards, the Government of Canada is committed to recognizing the volunteer contributions that individuals, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses make to their communities.

This year's Canada's Volunteer Awards Recipients

Complete biographies of the award recipients and more information on the not-for-profit organizations they have directed their grants towards can be found at Canada's Volunteer Awards.

Recognition package for recipients:

This year's recipients noted above, nominated in 2019, have named the following not-for-profit organizations to receive grants on their behalf:

National award

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

Regional awards

Business Leader

Atlantic – Fondation du Centre de Santé de Clare

Quebec – Centraide du Grand Montréal

Ontario – Volunteer Canada

Prairies – Calgary Youth Justice Society

British Columbia and the North – Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) Science World Society

Emerging Leader

Atlantic – Crohn's and Colitis Canada and Big Brothers Big Sisters PEI

Quebec – Montreal General Hospital Foundation

Ontario – Sweatier For The Better

Prairies – Kids Help Phone

British Columbia and the North – The HOPE Initiative Foundation

Community Leader

Atlantic – Powerful Women of Hope Inc.

Quebec – Cœur + AVC (Fondation des maladies du cœur du Québec)

Ontario – Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre

Prairies – Street Worker's Advocacy Project Regina Inc.

British Columbia and the North – KidsPlay Youth Foundation

Social Innovator

Atlantic – PAC Autism Nova Scotia Society

Quebec – GRIS-Montréal

Ontario – Chai Lifeline Canada

Prairies – Goodwill Industries of Alberta

British Columbia and the North – Yellowknife Breastfeeding Support Group

Launch of Call for Nominations for next year's Canada's Volunteer Awards

Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:

one national award – Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award for individuals who have volunteered for at least 20 years;

for individuals who have volunteered for at least 20 years; five regional awards – Emerging Leader for young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30;

for young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30; five regional awards – Community Leader for individuals or groups of volunteers;

for individuals or groups of volunteers; five regional awards – Business Leader to recognize businesses and social enterprises; and

to recognize businesses and social enterprises; and five regional awards – Social Innovator to recognize the contributions of not-for-profit organizations and social enterprises.

The call for nominations will close on September 30, 2020. Visit Canada's Volunteer Awards to find out how to nominate a volunteer, not-for-profit organization, social enterprise or business!

Selection process

Recipients are selected through a three-step assessment process:

Department officials screen nominations to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria. Regional reviewers (volunteer representatives from across the country) assess eligible nominations based on the assessment criteria. This year, more than 60 regional reviewers from across the country volunteered to review and rank top nominees, before providing them to the National Advisory Committee members to be further assessed. A National Advisory Committee comprising up to 15 volunteer members from various regions across Canada assesses the top-ranked nominations and advises the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development on final decisions.

National Advisory Committee

About the National Advisory Committee Members:

The National Advisory Committee members advise and assist the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (Employment and Social Development Canada) on all matters relating to the selection of recipients for Canada's Volunteer Awards. The selected members applied through an online process that was open to all Canadians from January 14, 2019 to March 1, 2019. All Committee members were chosen by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. Applicants were selected based on their contribution to the volunteer community and to reflect Canada's cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

Complete biographies of the National Advisory Committee can be found here.

National Advisory Committee:

Donald Babey , Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

, Amanda Bent , Shediac, New Brunswick

, Kaleb Dahlgren , Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

, Christopher Dougherty , Calgary, Alberta

, Amani Hitimana , Toronto, Ontario

, Dr. Alis B. Kennedy , Woodbridge, Ontario

, Daniel Lanteigne , Montréal, Quebec

, Montréal, Pierre Morrissette , Montréal, Quebec

, Montréal, Darlene Nuqingaq , Iqaluit, Nunavut

, Rev. Deborah Olukoju , Winnipeg, Manitoba

, Buffy St-Amand , Calgary, Alberta

, Anne Xuan-Lan Nguyen , Montréal, Quebec

