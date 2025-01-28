The Government of Canada announces over $39 million to address homelessness

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Housing provides stability, security, and is the cornerstone of overall well-being. Unfortunately, for too many Canadians, housing remains out of reach, and they cannot access the essential supports they need. Across the country, our streets, playgrounds, parks, and public squares have become the last refuge for too many individuals. That's why the Government of Canada is committed to working with our partners to take action, deliver real solutions for Canadians, and ensure that no one is left behind.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Mark Sutcliffe, the Mayor of Ottawa, alongside the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, Yasir Naqvi, Member of parliament for Ottawa-Centre, announced over $39 million to support people living without homes, including in encampments.

Through an agreement signed as part of the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI), the City of Ottawa will contribute over $24 million, while the federal government will provide more than $10.4 million, over two years.

Funding will support the implementation of the city's Community Encampment Response Plan. For Ottawa, this funding will be used to support the implementation of Ottawa's Community Encampments Response Plan. More specifically, funding will support a 24-hour respite site that will broaden the range of services available to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. In addition to basic needs like washrooms and meals, and health and mental health services, respite sites will offer housing case management to help people find and keep permanent housing.

In total, the federal government is delivering over $88 million to 10 municipalities in Ontario.

Additionally, the federal government is investing to support individuals experiencing homeless or at risk of homelessness, through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy. Through this program, Ottawa will be receiving just over $21 million for the City of Ottawa and just over $8 million for the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres.

To date, the federal government has invested a total of $154,465,770 through the Designated Communities stream, managed by the City of Ottawa; and $41,002,757 through the Indigenous Homelessness stream, managed by the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres.

In total, through Reaching Home, the federal government is investing $1.6 billion in Ontario.

Finally, to support immediate housing needs, the federal government has invested to create new units of permanent affordable housing as part of the Rapid Housing Initiative. A total of $72,926,649 was invested in Ottawa since 2021.

No single level of government can solve the housing crisis or provide the support needed by those facing homelessness on its own. By collaborating across all levels of government, we can achieve more for Canadians. These initiatives are just a few examples of how the Government of Canada is fostering partnerships to drive real, lasting change and ensure that every Canadian has the opportunity to live in safe, stable, and affordable housing. With ongoing investment and action, we are committed to ending homelessness and providing long-term solutions that have a meaningful, positive impact on individuals and communities in Ottawa, and across the country.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves a safe and accessible roof over their head, but for too many here in Ottawa, that remains out of reach. With this funding, we'll help our most vulnerable take a step toward finding a place to call home. It will also ensure that neighbourhoods all across our city are safe and vibrant places for everyone to enjoy." – The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Kanata-Carleton

"I see firsthand in my community how the housing crisis has affected so many people. The rise in homelessness in Ottawa is a strong reminder that our work is never done. We will continue to invest in our city and in the people that make it what it is. The funding announced today will go towards supporting the most vulnerable Canadians so that they can have a safe and accessible place to stay." - The Honourable Mona Fortier, Chief Government WHIP, Member of Parliament of Ottawa-Vanier

"Our federal government's investment in Ottawa's encampment response is a critical step toward addressing homelessness in our downtown core. By creating new shelter spaces, increasing transitional housing options, and providing case management services, this funding will help those living without shelter transition to safe and permanent housing while addressing the broader impacts on our community. It will also improve safety and create a more welcoming environment for the people who live, work, and visit our nation's capital." – Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

Quick facts

Despite attempts to work out a deal that would see the federal and provincial governments work collaboratively to support the most vulnerable people in our communities, Ontario and Saskatchewan were not able to agree in time to deliver funding before the winter. As a result, the federal government worked directly with key cities in these provinces.

and were not able to agree in time to deliver funding before the winter. As a result, the federal government worked directly with key cities in these provinces. The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals.

Federal funding provided for this agreement is part of a $250 million commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across Canada .

commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across . The $250 million investment from the federal government was intended to serve as a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country.

investment from the federal government was intended to serve as a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country. Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Canada's Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing.

Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing. This funding complements federal investments made through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, which provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, and rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

Homelessness Strategy, which provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, and rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Since 2015, the federal government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

