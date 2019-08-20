The Government of Canada announces new funding to support tourism in the Eastern Townships

The Eastern Townships Tourism Association has been awarded over $1.1 million in financial assistance to promote Quebec on the international stage

Tourism is a major economic driver throughout the country, supporting one out of every ten jobs. It helps ensure sustainable growth and creates good jobs for middle-class families, both in large urban centres and communities.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, together with the Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, and Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, announced funding for the Eastern Townships Tourism Association to help the region better leverage tourism opportunities.

The non-repayable contribution of more than $1.1 million over three years will allow the organization to pursue its mission, which involves making tourism in the region more attractive. The Eastern Townships Tourism Association will thus be able to implement a marketing plan and develop tourism products, with a view to attracting an international clientele. In concrete terms, this includes participation in trade fairs and exhibitions outside Quebec; the design and printing of promotional material; media placement, including on the Web and on social media; press tours; and salaries and professional fees associated with the marketing strategy and product development.

Government of Canada funding for projects such as this one by the Eastern Townships Tourism Association will allow Canadians and visitors to Canada to discover or rediscover the region's attractions.

"Our government's strategy is to give Quebec's regions the tools to develop and promote tourism in order to become destinations of choice for international travellers. The Eastern Townships is a destination that is characterized by its mountainous landscapes, its food tourism, its friendly Cœurs villageois and the agrotourism that can be found there."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Eastern Townships Tourism Association has been working hard to showcase our beautiful region. This Government of Canada funding will support tourism projects in the Eastern Townships, a region that abounds with fascinating tourism attractions, particularly in the culinary tourism sector. The contribution will allow us to continue growing our tourism products and will contribute to regional economic development."

The Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi

"Tourism is a key industry in the riding of Shefford. Attracting more than two million tourists each year, the sector has a major impact on the region's economy. By supporting projects like those of the Eastern Townships Tourism Association, we are relying on the international promotion and competitive tourism-drawing power of Quebec's regions to boost economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families in Shefford."

Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford

"The strategic importance of Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions' contribution adds to funding from the Eastern Townships Tourism Association and its partners, which serves to showcase the Eastern Townships on markets outside Quebec, and generates over $120 million in tourism spending in the region, thus allowing tourism accommodation facilities, businesses, restaurants and other service companies to operate year-round and help create and maintain jobs."

Jean-Michel Ryan, President, Eastern Townships Tourism Association

Tourism accounts for 2% of Canada's gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs across the country.

gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs across the country. Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was provided through CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

The mission of the Eastern Townships Tourism Association is to promote and foster the development of the tourism industry in the region, specifically through marketing activities outside Quebec and the development of tourism products (culinary tourism, active/wellness tourism and discovery tourism getaways).

and the development of tourism products (culinary tourism, active/wellness tourism and discovery tourism getaways). The organization has 565 members representing tourism sector businesses and organizations in the region, including accommodation facilities, restaurants, local products, attractions, festivals and cultural and sports activities.

