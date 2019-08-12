The Government of Canada announces investments to support tourism in the Mauricie Region

Nearly $200,000 awarded to GP3R to promote winter tourism

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Inc. (GP3R) is a non-profit organization (NPO) that stages one of North America's largest car racing events on an urban circuit. To improve and diversify its service offer, it will receive a non-repayable contribution of $184,826 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With this funding, the organization will be able to increase the economic impact of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières on markets outside Quebec with the development of a new winter tourism product, the Rallycross Polaire.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced the funding today. More specifically, the Government of Canada's support will enable the organization to add a major event in Trois-Rivières during a low tourism period. It will also create four seasonal jobs and generate economic spinoffs for businesses and hotels in the Mauricie Region during the winter.

GP3R Inc. stages annual car racing events at the end of summer. Its mission is to organize world-class racing events that appeal to both car racing fans and the general public. Its activities generate an average of 1,250 tourists from outside Quebec.

Tourism is an excellent opportunity for economic diversification, both nationally and regionally. In this regard, the Government of Canada's support for projects that enhance the tourism offer is an effective means of supporting actions that generate substantial economic spinoffs in the regions.

"I am always delighted to see the enthusiasm that drives our beautiful region. Whether in tourism or economic development, our local entrepreneurs are creative and bold. The Rallycross Polaire will help maintain attractions and develop the tourism offer in the Mauricie Region."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Innovation doesn't happen only in big cities; it occurs in every region of Canada. This is why our regional development agencies play an important role in helping companies turn their innovations into economic growth and quality jobs for Canadians. This is the reason why our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

GP3R is a world-class sporting event. It increases the visibility and reach of Trois-Rivières and the region among foreign visitors. According to Tourisme Mauricie, during the GP3R summer event, the hotel and campground occupancy rate in the region is 100%.

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

This non-repayable financial assistance is awarded under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations that seek to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec , it is Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) that implements the CEF.

, it is Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) that implements the CEF. To learn about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or go to www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

