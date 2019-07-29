The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Mauricie region

Parc de la rivière Batiscan receives nearly $500,000 to improve its tourism offerings

SAINT-NARCISSE, QC, July 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism sector helps promote our culture, our beautiful landscapes and the unique experiences offered in our country around the world. Tourism generates significant economic benefits in the Mauricie region, and accounts for one in every ten jobs in Canada. This is why the Government of Canada is investing in tourism sector businesses and products.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced a $487,000 investment to help Parc de la rivière Batiscan upgrade the service network, develop walking and biking trails, and build a welcome and service centre. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

By supporting projects like Parc de la rivière Batiscan's, Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to experience the Via Ferrata, unique accommodations, and guided or self-guided tours.

This non-repayable financial assistance is being awarded through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, the CEF is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

This announcement is further to Minister Joly's announcement of Canada's new tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. Developed based on feedback from Canadians and the work of the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy, the strategy highlights the importance of the tourism sector as an economic driver in all Canadian communities.

Quotes

"These investments will enable communities and businesses in all regions of the country to develop tourism products and experiences to attract more tourists year-round. This will help communities big and small reap the benefits of the global tourism boom to diversify their economies and create good jobs for middle-class families while showcasing Canada's brand, centred on shared values of diversity and equality."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"The Government of Canada wholeheartedly supports projects, like Parc de la rivière Batiscan's, that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy, further showcase the incomparable assets all around us, and resonate well beyond our beautiful Mauricie region."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Innovation doesn't only happen in big cities; it happens in all regions of Canada. That's why our regional development agencies play an important role in helping businesses turn innovation into economic growth and good jobs for Canadians. Through the CEF, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

We are proud to be able to rely on financial support from the government and our partners in implementing concrete actions to improve our tourism infrastructure, as identified in our 2018–2021 management plan. The community's support and assistance is a key lever for deploying our regional park. Thank you for this vote of confidence."

Nicole Robert, General Manager, Parc de la rivière Batiscan

Quick facts

Tourism represents more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports over 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. In Quebec , 402,000 people work in the tourism industry.

, 402,000 people work in the tourism industry. The new federal tourism strategy will create more than 54,000 jobs in Canada and increase the economic benefits by over 25%.

and increase the economic benefits by over 25%. Canada has six regional development agencies (RDAs) that support economic development in all regions of the country.

has six regional development agencies (RDAs) that support economic development in all regions of the country. The RDAs help support Canadian innovation through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, and in conjunction with the three flagship platforms, namely the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

