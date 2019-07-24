The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Gaspésie region

Over $270,000 in financial assistance to support the Village en chanson de Petite-Vallée and White Lips

MURDOCHVILLE, QC, July 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism sector helps promote our culture, our beautiful landscapes and the unique experiences offered in our country around the world. Tourism generates significant economic benefits in the Gaspésie region, and accounts for one in every ten jobs in Canada. This is why the Government of Canada is investing in tourism sector businesses and products.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, announced a total of $273,690 in funding to support the White Lips sporting event and the Village en chanson de Petite-Vallée. The company 9368-1427 Québec inc. has been awarded a $73,690 non-repayable contribution to host and market White Lips in 2020; Village en chanson de Petite-Vallée will receive a $200,000 non-payable contribution to upgrade the reception facilities for the Festival en chanson de Petite-Vallée.

These investments are being made through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, the FEC is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED). The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED.

The Government of Canada's support will allow Canadian women and women visiting Canada from around the world to experience winter tourism at the seventh edition of White Lips, an annual event for women to be held in January 2020. Visitors will also have a chance to discover the Village en chanson de Petite-Vallée, a cultural and tourism organization that, for the past 37 years, has been putting on the Festival en chanson de Petite-Vallée, a national musical event featuring emerging and professional Francophone singers. It also operates a concert hall and holds a summer camp for singers, providing visitors with amazing experiences that allow them to discover the vibrancy of tourism in the region.

This announcement is further to Minister Joly's announcement regarding Canada's new tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Quotes

"Tourism is a way for regions such as the Gaspésie to diversify their economies, attract more visitors and proudly showcase their part of the country to the rest of the world. Our government's funding through the Canadian Experiences Fund will help local businesses develop new products and unique tourism experiences that will allow the Gaspésie region to benefit from the global tourism boom, ensure a promising future for our communities and create good jobs for the middle-class."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"The Canadian Experiences Fund supports communities across the country in the creation and enhancement of tourism products, facilities and experiences. I am delighted with this tangible support for White Lips and the Village en chanson de Petite-Vallée. This funding will generate benefits for our region as a whole."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, MP for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Innovation doesn't only happen in big cities; it happens in all regions of Canada. That's why our regional development agencies play an important role in helping businesses turn innovation into economic growth and good jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism represents more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports more than 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. In Quebec , 402,000 people work in the tourism industry.

, 402,000 people work in the tourism industry. The new federal tourism strategy will create more than 54,000 jobs in Canada and increase the economic benefits by over 25%.

and increase the economic benefits by over 25%. The regional development agencies help support Canadian innovation through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, and in conjunction with the three flagship platforms, namely the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

