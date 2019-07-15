The Government of Canada announces a new investment to support tourism in the Laurentides region

The Association touristique des Laurentides receives over $2M in financial assistance to raise Quebec's international profile

SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, July 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism industry is a major economic driver throughout the country, supporting one out of 10 jobs. It contributes to sustainable growth and creates good jobs for middle-class families both in major centres and in communities. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, unveiled a new strategy for the industry on May 21: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. This approach aims to bolster growth and diversify the industry through unique, new or enhanced experiences with the potential to attract tourists year-round, in all regions.

Today, Minister Joly announced financial support for the Association touristique des Laurentides (Tourisme Laurentides) to help the region take greater advantage of tourism opportunities.

The financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution of more than $2M over three years, will help the organization continue its mission to improve the region's tourism-drawing power. Tourisme Laurentides will thus be able to implement a marketing plan and develop tourism offerings to attract visitors from abroad. This includes media placement on the web and social media, participating in fairs and exhibitions, media relations, hosting journalists and tour operators, as well as designing and printing promotional materials.

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like those of Tourisme Laurentides, Canadians and visitors will be able to discover or rediscover the Laurentides region's attractions and experience tourism in Quebec's various urban centres.

Quotes

"We have seen many communities transform their economies through tourism and create good jobs for middle-class families. Our strategy aims to help those who are seeking to join or already working in the industry by providing the Laurentides and other Quebec communities with the tools they need to develop new tourism products and promote them internationally in order to become premier tourist destinations."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Tourisme Laurentides works tirelessly to showcase our beautiful region. This contribution from the Government of Canada will support tourism projects in the Laurentides, including in the Thérèse-De Blainville riding, which is brimming with interesting tourist attractions. This investment will allow us to continue developing our tourism offerings and contribute to regional economic development."

Ramez Ayoub, Member of Parliament for Thérèse-De Blainville

"Tourism is a very important industry sector, and the Government of Canada is committed to making it profitable for everyone. By supporting projects like those of the Association touristique des Laurentides, we are counting on the promotion and competitive tourism-drawing power of Quebec's regions to stimulate economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The strategic importance of Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions' contribution is incremental to the major investments made by Tourisme Laurentides and its partners, providing the Laurentides region with a presence on markets outside Quebec and ensuring over $208 million in tourism spending for the Laurentides, the top international destination after Montréal and Québec City."

François Peloquin, President, Tourisme Laurentides

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for 2% of Canada's gross domestic product and supports more than 1.8 million jobs in the country.

gross domestic product and supports more than 1.8 million jobs in the country. Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

Tourisme Laurentides' mission is to promote and foster the development of the region's tourism industry, including through marketing activities outside Quebec and product development activities.

and product development activities. The organization has 574 members representing businesses and organizations in the region's tourism sector, including accommodation, food services, adventure products, agri-tourism, ski resorts, outfitters, municipalities and other tourism services.

Tourisme Laurentides ensures the implementation of the tourism development plan in consultation with the Four-season Resort Tourism ACCORD niche.

