The Government of Canada announces a new investment to boost tourism in Montérégie

The Montérégie Regional Tourism Association is being awarded $240,000 in financial assistance in order to promote Quebec internationally

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism sector is a major economic driver throughout the country, supporting one out of ten jobs. It contributes to sustainable growth and creates good jobs for middle-class families both in major centres and in communities.

Today, Michel Picard, Member of Parliament for Montarville, announced the awarding of a non-repayable contribution of $240,000 to the Montérégie Regional Tourism Association (Tourisme Montérégie) so that the region can take greater advantage of tourism opportunities.

With this financial support, the organization will be able to continue its mission of enhancing the region's tourism drawing power. Tourisme Montérégie will therefore be able to increase its actions for marketing and developing the tourism offering with the aim of attracting clients from outside Quebec and from abroad. This includes such things as participating in trade fairs and shows, designing and producing promotional materials, media placements, client analyses and media tours.

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like those of Tourisme Montérégie, Canadians and visitors will be able to discover or rediscover the region's attractions.

Quotes

"The Montérégie Regional Tourism Association works tirelessly to showcase our beautiful region. This contribution from the Government of Canada will support tourism projects in Montérégie, which is full of interesting tourist attractions. This investment will enable us to continue to increase the structuring of the tourism offer and will contribute to regional economic development."

Michel Picard, Member of Parliament for Montarville

"Tourism is a very important industry sector, and the Government of Canada is committed to making it profitable for everyone. By supporting projects like those of Tourisme Montérégie, we are relying on the showcasing of and globally competitive tourism drawing power of Quebec's regions in order to stimulate economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"This financial contribution is, among other things, enabling Tourisme Montérégie to support partners that have potential in markets outside Quebec and that, without this support, would be unable to ensure their visibility individually. This is all for the purpose of providing the Regional Tourism Association with greater international reach for the region and tourism businesses."

Réjean Parent, President, Tourisme Montérégie

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for 2% of Canada's gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs in the country.

gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs in the country. Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

Tourisme Montérégie's mission involves promoting and furthering the development of the region's tourism industry, including through marketing activities outside Quebec and activities for developing the offering of products for activities connected with such things as business tourism, agri-tourism, cycling tourism, adventure tourism, entertainment and relaxation, and the outdoors.

and activities for developing the offering of products for activities connected with such things as business tourism, agri-tourism, cycling tourism, adventure tourism, entertainment and relaxation, and the outdoors. The Regional Tourism Association has 346 members representing businesses and organizations in the region's tourism sector (accommodation, restaurants, reception halls, culture and heritage, nature and the outdoors, regional flavours, various activities and events, as well as tourism, municipal and partner organizations).

Related link

Stay connected

Keep up to date with Canadian tourism @cdntourism on Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtag #cdntourismjobs.

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Follow Tourisme Montérégie on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca