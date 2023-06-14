TSAWWASSEN, BC, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting our communities, preventing illicit drugs from crossing our borders, and combating organized crime.

Today, the CBSA announced four significant seizures of methamphetamine in British Columbia over the last six months. The seizures amount to more than 6,330 kg of methamphetamine and were all discovered within jugs labeled as canola oil destined for export to Australia.

On December 13, 2022 , border officers from the Metro Vancouver District Marine Operations, Burnaby Container Examination Facility and Commercial Operations, seized 40 jugs containing a total of 204 kg of crystal methamphetamine.





The January 22 seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of liquid methamphetamine, enough to fill 35 large suitcases, is the CBSA's largest methamphetamine seizure to date.

These significant seizures can be attributed to the collaboration of multiple CBSA units, including teams in the Metro Vancouver District and Pacific Region Intelligence Section, along with the collaboration and contributions from our domestic and international law enforcement partners such as the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Border Service, the New Zealand Police and Customs Service.

The investigation of these seizures was referred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in British Columbia.

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. I want to thank the CBSA, the RCMP and our Australian and New Zealand law enforcement partners for their excellent work in disrupting organized crime and protecting our communities from dangerous narcotics."

– The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The successful seizure of more than 6,330 kg of methamphetamine is a testament to the exemplary work and investigative expertise shown by border officers from the Metro Vancouver District, as well as our intelligence officers, analysts and liaison officers. We are proud to have contributed to the largest methamphetamine seizure in CBSA's history and I want to recognize and thank our partners, including the RCMP, Australian Federal Police, and New Zealand Police and Customs Service for their hard work and dedication to public safety."

– Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians. Intelligence activities are conducted to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals and entities that are of interest to the CBSA in connection to organized crime, drug smuggling, and other violations of the Customs Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

and the . The CBSA's Metro Vancouver Marine Operations plays an important role in intercepting contraband and facilitating the free flow of legitimate trade in the Pacific Region. Border services officers are committed to keeping Canadian communities safe by clearing and examining marine commercial goods that arrive by sea container and vessel.

For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

