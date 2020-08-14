OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is launching an investigation to determine whether certain wheat gluten from Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and Lithuania is being sold at unfair prices in Canada.

The investigation is the result of a complaint filed by ADM Agri-Industries Co. located in Candiac, Quebec, and is supported by Permolex Ltd. The complainant alleges that the Canadian industry is facing an increase in the volume of the allegedly dumped imports, suppression of market share, lost sales, price undercutting, price depression, price suppression, accumulation of inventories, threats to investment plans, negative impacts on the ability to raise capital, impacted financial results and declines in employment wages and a reduction in hours worked.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by October 13, 2020. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by November 12, 2020.

Currently, there are 119 special import measures in force, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. These measures have directly helped to protect the Canadian economy and jobs in Canada.

The subject goods are certain wheat gluten. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's website.

Wheat gluten is commonly used to enhance whole-grain baked goods, noodles and pastas, pizza crusts and vegetarian products. It can also be used in the production of animal feed, pet food and as a meat filler and binder.

A copy of the Statement of Reasons, which provides more details about these investigations, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days.

As of December 31, 2018 , special import measures have directly helped to protect 31,424 Canadian jobs and $12.25 billion in Canadian production.

