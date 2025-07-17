VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a significant seizure of suspected cocaine being smuggled into Canada at the Osoyoos port of entry in British Columbia.

On June 11, 2025, border services officers at Osoyoos port of entry examined the pick-up truck of a Canadian citizen who was returning to Canada from the United States. Upon examination of the vehicle's truck bed, officers found bricks of cocaine weighing a total of 70 kg. This is the largest cocaine seizure at this port of entry and represents an estimated 140,000 individual doses.

The CBSA arrested the driver who was then transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region.

Quotes

"The CBSA works tirelessly to secure our borders, protect Canadians and disrupt the activities of transnational crime groups. With this significant seizure, illegal drugs will not end up in our communities, and the profits will not end up in the hands of organized crime."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This seizure is a great example of the dedication and expertise of CBSA officers as they continue to work hard each and every day to prevent illegal drugs from breaching our borders. I also want to recognize and thank the RCMP for their ongoing collaboration to ensure public safety."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"These results reflect the strength and effectiveness of our cross-border collaboration, interrupting the flow of illicit drugs across international borders. I commend the outstanding work of the CBSA as this seizure will have a direct impact on public safety, helping to protect our communities."

- David Teboul, Assistant Commissioner, RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region

Quick Facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

