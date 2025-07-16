HALIFAX, NS, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, along with senior officials from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Halifax Port Authority and the Africville community, celebrated the opening of the new Marine Container Examination Facility (MCEF) in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

This new examination facility, constructed by the Halifax Port Authority with funding from Transport Canada's National Trade Corridors Fund and funding from the CBSA, represents an investment into Canada's future, and a commitment to the safety and security of Canadians. In addition to allowing for improved flow of supply chains and secure trade, it enables Canadian businesses to compete and grow in international markets, improves efficiency and safety for CBSA employees and operations, and contributes to continued growth for port operations in Halifax.

Halifax's new Marine Container Examination Facility is home to the CBSA's Container Examination Team and Waterfront Cargo Inspection Unit, and is located on the shores of the Bedford Basin, adjacent to the PSA Halifax Fairview Cove Terminal near the former Africville community. The 2,700 square-metre Envision-Verified Certified building replaces the former MCEF warehouse located in the Burnside Industrial Park, which required shipping containers to be transported across the MacKay Bridge for examination.

The work taking place at the new MCEF is critical to protecting Canadian communities and trade partner communities from the impacts of transnational organized crime, while facilitating the smooth flow of Canada's critical supply chains via the Port of Halifax, one of Canada's most vital marine gateways.

High-risk shipping containers are referred for examination at the MCEF by the CBSA's National Targeting Centre, as well as the CBSA's Waterfront Cargo Inspection Unit in Halifax. CBSA officers based at the facility then conduct comprehensive examinations of the containers and cargo to look for drugs, weapons, stolen vehicles and other dangerous contraband being imported to or exported from Canada. Officers also ensure compliance with Canada's food, plant, and animal regulations.

Large quantities of illicit drugs and stolen vehicles are regularly intercepted by CBSA officers at the Marine Container Examination Facility. From March 1, 2024 to July 1, 2025, CBSA officers at the Marine Container Examination Facility intercepted 189 stolen vehicles, 1957kg of cannabis leaving Canada, and $208M worth of narcotics.

The facility's name, Africville Seasides, honours the history, vibrancy and resiliency of the people of Africville. Africville community members selected the building's name in honour of their hockey team, the Africville Seasides, which played in the first and only all-Black men's ice hockey league in Canada and won two championships in the early 1900s.

Quotes

"Through investments in facilities like this one, our government is strengthening the integrity of Canada's borders, our economy and our communities, while reaffirming our commitment to stand firmly against organized crime. Canada's ports must never be entry points for violence, addiction, or fear. They must be gateways for opportunity, trade, and prosperity that benefit all Canadians."

- The Honourable Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth---Cole Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety.

"Investments in infrastructure like this facility make our economy more resilient and keep our communities safe. Our ports are vital to our economic growth, and this site will strengthen enforcement and support the efficient movement of legitimate goods that drive Canada's economy."

- The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"CBSA officers working at this facility carry out vital, intelligence-driven work while facilitating the smooth flow of Canada's critical supply chains via the Port of Halifax, one of Canada's most vital marine gateways. With the collaboration of both the Agency's National Targeting Centre and the Waterfront Cargo Inspection Unit, they intercept narcotics, stolen vehicles, and other dangerous, prohibited goods before they reach Canadian communities or are exported to foreign ports. This new examination facility allows our officers to build on the incredible work they've been doing for years, to continue keeping Canada and Canadians safe."

- Jennifer Lutfallah, Vice-President, Commercial and Trade Branch, Canada Border Services Agency

"Through the cutting-edge work happening right here in Halifax at the Africville Seasides Marine Container Examination Facility, the CBSA is disrupting the activities of transnational criminal organizations and playing a vital role in keeping Canada safe and prosperous."

- Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament, Halifax

Quick Facts

Construction of the new Marine Container Examination Facility began in summer 2022 and was completed in early April 2025 . Operations started on April 7, 2025 .

. Operations started on . The Government of Canada invested $7 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund and $879,000 via the CBSA'S Fit Up and Funding Accountabilities.

