The CBSA gives tips for travellers this Thanksgiving long weekend for a smoother trip across the border

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is pleased to welcome the returning volumes of travellers crossing the border.

The Agency is working with industry partners to improve the traveller experience and manage volumes; this includes the International-to-Domestic and the International-to-International programs that significantly decrease connection times, as well as the Primary Inspection Kiosks , and Advance CBSA Declaration.

Travellers can also prepare for a smoother trip. Here are some tips for those who plan to cross the border during this upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend and for the US Columbus Day long weekend:

For more information, visit the CBSA Web site or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Or to schedule an interview with a CBSA representative, please contact: Media Relations Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945