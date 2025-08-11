OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today the initiation of an investigation into whether certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) are being sold in the Canadian market at unfair prices. The investigation focuses on imports from a small number of large steel producers operating in or exporting from Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea, Türkiye, and the United States. These practices, if confirmed, may distort fair competition and impact Canadian producers.

The CBSA's investigation follows a complaint filed by two Canadian producers: EVRAZ Inc. NA Canada and Welded Tube of Canada Corporation. Under the Special Import Measures Act, the CBSA is required to initiate an investigation when a complaint meets the legislative requirements, including sufficient evidence of dumping and resulting injury. In this case, the complainants allege that certain imports—some supplied by multinational firms, including those with operations in Canada—are being dumped in the Canadian market, causing material injury. They cite impacts such as lost market share, price undercutting, reduced profitability, and job losses within the domestic industry.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by October 10, 2025. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by November 10, 2025.

Currently, there are 158 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. In 2024, these measures have directly helped to protect approximately 45,000 Canadian jobs and $18.4 billion in Canadian production.

OCTG is comprised of oil and gas well casing, used to prevent the walls of bored holes from collapsing and tubing used to convey liquids and gas to the surface. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

In accordance with the product definition provided in the complaint, the subject goods under investigation are classified as OCTG: originating in or exported from Mexico and the Philippines originating in Türkiye and exported or produced by, or on behalf of, Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. originating in South Korea and exported or produced by, or on behalf of, Hyundai Steel Company Hyundai Steel originating in the United States of America and exported or produced by, or on behalf of, Tenaris S.A.

The Canadian market size for OCTG is estimated to be over $1.81 billion annually.

annually. A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigation, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched.

Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

