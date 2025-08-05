VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 18, 2025, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at Vancouver International Airport intercepted 29 kg of methamphetamine from the luggage of a traveller destined for Hong Kong. Officers discovered the methamphetamine concealed in gift-wrapped packages within two suitcases. This quantity of methamphetamine represents an estimated 150,000 individual doses.

The CBSA arrested the traveller who was later transferred to the custody of RCMP Border Enforcement Officers with Federal Policing – Pacific Region. Shiyu Deng, a 25-year-old citizen of China, has been charged with the following offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession for the Purpose of Exporting

Exporting a Controlled Substance

The charges are subject to validation by the court.

Shiyu Deng has been remanded until their next court appearance on August 6, 2025 and the investigation is ongoing.

The CBSA and the RCMP are committed to protecting our communities from harmful contraband and organized crime.

Quotes

"I have seen first-hand the excellent work done by CBSA employees at Vancouver International Airport. Every day they strive to ensure our borders are secure, Canadians are protected, and transnational crime groups are disrupted. When it helps stop the smuggling of illegal drugs, CBSA is doing its part to keep profits out of the hands of organized crime."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This seizure is another great example of the dedication and expertise of CBSA officers as they continue to work hard each and every day to prevent dangerous drugs from crossing our borders. I also want to thank the RCMP for their ongoing collaboration to ensure public safety."

– Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"This outcome highlights the strength of our partnership with CBSA. Their vigilance and our officers' swift investigative response led to an individual being arrested and charged with attempting to export illegal drugs. This kind of collaboration ensures that transnational crime is met with a united and effective law enforcement approach".

– David Teboul, Assistant Commissioner, RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region

Quick Facts

It is an offence under the Customs Act to smuggle (that is, take goods out of the country without reporting them) or attempt to smuggle out of the country prohibited, controlled or regulated goods. Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

to smuggle (that is, take goods out of the country without reporting them) or attempt to smuggle out of the country prohibited, controlled or regulated goods. Smuggling and other and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has authority under the Customs Act to question all travellers leaving the country and to examine their goods. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

to question all travellers leaving the country and to examine their goods. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures. Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

