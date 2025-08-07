CBSA seizes 197 kg of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge

POINT EDWARD, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today a significant seizure of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario.

On July 23, 2025, a commercial truck arriving from the United States was referred for a secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry. During an inspection of the trailer, border services officers found seven bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine. The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 197 kg, with an estimated street value of $24.6 million.

The CBSA arrested Onkar Kalsi, 29, of Caledon, Ontario, and transferred him and the suspected narcotics to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Kalsi has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Between January 1 and July 10, 2025, the CBSA seized a total of 1,164 kg of cocaine originating from the United States, alongside 514 kg from other countries combined.

Quotes

"This seizure by our dedicated border services officers demonstrates our commitment to stopping criminal activities and safeguarding our communities. Our message is clear: Canada will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the integrity and security of its borders."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This significant cocaine seizure highlights the critical role our border services officers play in disrupting the illegal flow of drugs into Canada. This success is a result of their vigilance and dedication, as well as the strength of our ongoing collaboration with the RCMP to protect our communities. "

- Michael Prosia, Regional Director General – Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

