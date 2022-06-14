The Air Canada Foundation Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary with Renewed Commitment in Helping Kids Spread Their Wings

Over the past decade, the ACF has provided support to more than 200 Canadian charities each year, connecting children to medical care, alleviating child poverty and helping children fulfill their dreams. The Foundation has also offered continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activities.

"The Air Canada Foundation represents the heart of our organization. Its impact over the last decade is immeasurable, and I can only imagine the continued success it will have moving forward," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada. "I'm so grateful to employees, retirees, volunteers, customers and all partners for their commitment and dedication over the years. The Foundation can count on me and Air Canada's unwavering support. I will continue to enable opportunities for employees to get involved, and I welcome even more partners and customers to join us. Let's keep working together and improve the lives of children and families."

"I am proud to be celebrating today a significant milestone for the Foundation recognizing that every day represents a breakthrough for children and families undergoing difficult times." said Priscille LeBlanc, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation. "Despite the recent challenging times, the Air Canada Foundation relentlessly pursued efforts to help Canadian families in need in creative and different ways and we look forward to seeing even more positive impact in the years to come."

Air Canada has always played an active role in serving and helping the communities across Canada and around the world, but the 2010 earthquake in Haiti was the catalyst for the establishment of the Air Canada Foundation. The airline deployed a humanitarian mission destined to both bring life-saving medical equipment to the population and help with orphanages, bringing Haitian children back to Canada for adoption. The airline quickly realized how powerful travel could be and how it could enable children to thrive for a better life.

Achievements since 2012

The Air Canada Foundation is committed to giving back to children and communities through various programs and partnerships. Since 2012 it has:

Donated more than $12 million in grants to Canadian-registered charities focused on the health and well-being of children.

Donated more than 11,000 airline tickets to charitable organizations to support fundraising activities or program development.

Made possible more than 9,000 flights to make children's dreams come true.

Looking ahead to the next decade

As the Air Canada Foundation moves into its second decade, it is committed to continue helping kids spread their wings through its three new pillars:

Wings of Health : Supporting pediatric hospitals, health organizations, medical transportation and treatment

Wings of Protection : Supporting food security, child reunification, human trafficking survivors, humanitarian aid organizations and working against poverty.

Wings to Dream: Supporting wish-granting for seriously ill, physically challenged and impoverished children.

To learn more about the Air Canada Foundation, including its programs and partnerships, please visit www.aircanada.com/foundation.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please visit www.aircanada.com/foundation or in Air Canada's 2020 Corporate Sustainability report available at www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld.

