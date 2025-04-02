First of a series of events planned in six cities across Canada in 2025

Air Canada Foundation and the Air Canada are partnering with Autism Edmonton and the Edmonton International Airport for the first time

Air Canada has donated seats to Edmonton International Airport's new sensory room

MONTREAL, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada and the Air Canada Foundation have partnered with the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and Autism Edmonton to host Autism Aviation Day this coming weekend at YEG. This is the first of a series of planned special Autism Aviation events Air Canada will host across the country in 2025. This event aims to provide a supportive environment where children on the spectrum can familiarize themselves with elements of air travel involving the entire pre-flight process, helping to ease anxiety and build confidence for future journeys — not only for the children but also for their parents.

Air Canada and the Air Canada Foundation have partnered with the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and Autism Edmonton to host Autism Aviation Day this coming weekend at YEG. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Air Canada has also donated a row of aircraft seats to Edmonton International Airport's new Sensory Room, which was unveiled today and aims to offer respite for neurodivergent passengers, including those with autism, anxiety or other sensory processing challenges.

"Autism Aviation Days are more than just practice runs — they're a gateway to confidence," says Rebecca Smillie-Nedelec, Director, Community Engagement at Air Canada. "For many families, the opportunity to practice the airport and flight process in a supportive and flexible environment can make their future air travel dreams a reality. These events have a lasting impact, helping children feel more comfortable and ultimately improving the quality of life for families who may have otherwise avoid flying."

"YEG is dedicated to being an airport for everyone, and we believe that neurodiverse individuals and their families should have the opportunity to experience the airport and flight process with confidence and comfort," says Carmen Donnelly, Vice President, Passenger Experience and Terminal Operations at YEG. "We are grateful to be part of Autism Aviation Days, partnering with Air Canada, the Air Canada Foundation, Autism Edmonton and many other organizations that share our vision of creating a welcoming and accessible airport experience for all. We look forward to opening the doors to new experiences and adventures for travellers who may have previously been apprehensive about air travel."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Air Canada Foundation, Air Canada and the Edmonton Airport to bring our members an opportunity to practice this airport experience. Travel is such an important part of life, but for many Autistic people, it may be a sensory and/or transitional nightmare. Preparing to fly, the experience at the airport, and flying can be overwhelming to anyone," said Morine Rossi, Programs Manager at Autism Edmonton. "By giving families and individuals this opportunity to practice in a safe and planned way, we are opening doors to unlimited opportunities of travel and adventures. We are so happy that we can help provide an opportunity to remove barriers to Autistic and neurodivergent members, and to teach staff and volunteers involved in this process how they can be helpful and supportive during these transitions. It is a wonderful step towards Autism Acceptance as we recognize this day internationally on April 2nd".

In 2024, Air Canada and the Air Canada Foundation held four Autism Aviation Days, helping over 125 children and their families learn more about air travel.

The next Autism Aviation Day will take place on May 10 in Kamloops.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2022-23 impact report or the Air Canada's 2023 Corporate Sustainability report available at www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]