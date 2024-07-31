The Air Canada Foundation's annual golf tournament is its largest fundraising event

MONTREAL, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The business and aviation community came together in support of the 12th annual Air Canada Foundation Golf Tournament, raising a record-breaking $1.4 million to support the health and well-being of children and youth across Canada.

This year's event welcomed 296 guests and over 100 sponsors, including corporate partners, suppliers, and vendors of Air Canada. With their generous support, the tournament raised an impressive sum of $1.4 million. These funds will be redistributed over the coming year through the Foundation's many programs and partnerships that help kids spread their wings.

In 2023, the Air Canada Foundation donated more than $1.3 million to charitable organizations across Canada, most of which was raised at this very tournament last year. These donations have helped sick children access specialized medical care, ensured the basic needs of children are met and protected, and provided hope to children facing adversity, with an increased focus on charitable partnerships that directly impact children from equity-deserving populations.

"This event is so much more than just a golf tournament. It's a time where we unite with our partners, employees and suppliers to champion a cause we all hold dear - helping children spread their wings," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada. "As stewards of the future, we recognize the vital role of nurturing the next generation. We are proud to know that our Air Canada Foundation is supporting numerous charities across the country to bring hope, protection and well-being to the children across our country."

The tournament was managed and hosted by Air Canada employees, including those who shared their special talents with guests, such as pianist, Miguel Brito-Lopez and auctioneer, Stephane Picard. This tournament has offered employees the opportunity to share their passions in a venue different from their day-to-day work. Air Canada Foundation ambassadors Capri, Ophélia, and Jade, representing Dreams Take Flight Canada, ran the highly coveted lemonade stand and raised $13,824.

"The success of this tournament is a culmination of the dedication and contribution of our partners, volunteers and participants," said Priscille LeBlanc, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation. "Whether through sponsorship, financial donations, a purchase from our world-class auction, or time volunteered, each individual and partner through their involvement in this event has made a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of children over the next year. For this, we cannot thank you enough."

Earlier this month, the Air Canada Foundation proudly unveiled its 2023 Impact Report, showcasing the significant contributions made to communities throughout the year. The report highlights achievements across various areas, including programs, partnerships, fundraising efforts, and employee engagement initiatives.

