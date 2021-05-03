The 2021 Census of Population and Census of Agriculture begin today!

The 2021 Census begins today! Tweet this

"Now more than ever, it's crucial that all of us complete the census. The 2021 Census will help us to better understand the impacts of the pandemic for different population groups and communities across the country and ensure we have good data for planning for a post-pandemic recovery and beyond.

We have taken all necessary measures to conduct a safe census that will enable Canadians to tell their story, and provide vital information that contributes to the strength of our country and our communities. It is important that everyone is included in the changing portrait of our nation."

Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada, Statistics Canada

The Census of Population

Census questionnaires are assigned by household, and the Census of Population enumerates the entire Canadian population. This includes Canadian citizens (by birth or naturalization), landed immigrants, refugee claimants (e.g., asylum seekers), Canadian Foreign Service officers, Canadian Armed Forces members stationed abroad, and people who hold a work or study permit.

Canadians have relied on census data to tell us about how our country is changing and what matters to us. We all depend on key socioeconomic trends and analysis from the census to make important decisions that affect our families, our neighbourhoods and our businesses.

Data from the 2016 Census have played a key role in understanding the impacts of COVID-19 and responding to them. Federal and provincial governments use local-level population, age, income and housing data to determine who is most vulnerable to the current health and economic crisis. Furthermore, vaccine allocations have been conducted on a per capita basis based on census data.

Statistics Canada has adapted the collection process to ensure that all Canadians and our employees remain safe while participating in this vital national exercise. Data collected in the 2021 Census will inform many of the economic and health-related policy decisions that must be made by all levels of government in the coming months and years, as the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the lives of Canadians.

Statistics Canada will do everything it can to get Canadians to respond to the census without an in-person visit from a census employee. Completing the census questionnaire online is the best and easiest way to fulfill the census obligation. We anticipate that the great majority of Canadians will complete the questionnaire through our efficient, secure and user-friendly online application. Respondents without reliable access to the Internet can also call the Census Help Line at 1-855-340-2021, to complete their census questionnaire over the phone or request a paper questionnaire.

"Digital technology is continually changing the way we live and work. The Government is progressing in providing Canadians with secure digital platforms to interact with and obtain services from the Government of Canada. Giving all Canadians access to the online questionnaire for the 2021 Census demonstrates our focus on modernizing digital platforms and ensuring the protection of Canadians' data and information. Completing the 2021 Census is more crucial than ever, as this data will help all levels of government to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and better plan for the future."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government

The Census of Agriculture:

Canadian farm operators will be asked to complete the 2021 Census of Agriculture questionnaire to help update Canada's agricultural profile. Farm operators will receive their letter with easy-to-follow instructions on how to complete the Census of Agriculture questionnaire online. Completing the questionnaire online is the best way to stay safe and tell your story as part of Canada's farming community. All follow-up contact will be performed by mail, email or phone. The Census Help Line

(1-855-859-6273) will be available to farm operators from May until end of July to answer any questions and help with completing the questionnaire.

In the current context of COVID-19, Census of Agriculture data is vital to understanding the impacts of the crisis on the agricultural community, including supply chain and trade disruptions, and food security.

Census of Agriculture data provides Canadians with critical and accurate statistical information to manage federal and provincial government expenditures in support of the agriculture sector, including natural disaster and disease outbreak programming and compensation, establishing program payment caps, performance reporting and food safety issues.

Statistics Canada is still hiring!

Individuals are being hired to be part of this large-scale national project in communities both big and small to collect crucial data that will be used to plan for the future. Supervisory and non-supervisory opportunities are still available in a number of communities.

For more information on the census and to apply for census jobs, visit the 2021 Census website.

