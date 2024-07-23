TELUS and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation have supported more than 9,000 charitable programs through its Community Boards, granting over $6 million annually

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is proud to announce a major milestone in charitable giving in Canada, with TELUS' Community Board program reaching $100 million in donations to local charities across the country. Funded by the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation® , TELUS' Canadian Community Boards are composed of local business and community leaders and are empowered to make decisions about where charitable grants are best allocated based on need and maximum impact. As youth-serving organizations struggle to keep up with the demand for their services, and with the number of Canadians making charitable donations on the decline for the eleventh consecutive year , TELUS Community Board grants have remained an important source of funding for grassroots charities nationwide for over two decades. Each year, over $6 million in grants, made possible by TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, are contributed to support grassroots community-based health and education programs that help Canadian youth and their families thrive.

"With a legacy of giving back that spans over two decades, reaching this $100 million milestone is a true testament to our long standing commitment to creating a friendlier future for Canadians in need," said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation, Communications & Brand Officer, TELUS. "Since 2005, our Community Boards have been driving positive change, and social impact, together with our charitable partners across the country, supporting everything from volunteer-based mentorship programs, enabling access to mental health services, to the development of safe and healthy community spaces for youth experiencing homelessness. This milestone is not just a celebration of our past efforts but a commitment to continue investing in the health and well-being of our communities and youth across the country."

With 13 Community Boards across Canada, TELUS is continuing to expand into new communities, providing even more youth with new opportunities that help facilitate life-changing connections, nurture a sense of belonging, and empower them to thrive. Over the past two years alone, TELUS has expanded the geographical area of eight of its Community Boards including, Interior and Northern B.C., Vancouver and Coastal, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Northern Alberta, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Ottawa and Eastern Ontario, Barrie and Central Ontario, and Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

"As a longstanding partner for the past 13 years, we couldn't be happier for TELUS reaching this significant milestone. It's a testament to the incredible work their Community Boards do in communities across Canada." said Jennifer Appleby, Executive Director, Best Buddies. "The support we've received over the years from TELUS has had such a long-lasting positive impact, including supporting our Friendship program and our Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Mental Health Virtual Network. We look forward to celebrating their next milestone, as well as continuing our partnership for years to come."

To apply for a TELUS Community Board grant, organizations must be a Canadian registered charity and meet the eligibility funding criteria requirements, including support for youth, up to age 29, experiencing health or education barriers that inhibit their ability to reach their full potential. With the next round of funding opening on August 27 and closing October 8, local charities are encouraged to visit friendlyfuture.com/communityboards to learn more and submit an application.

Individuals and organizations across Canada are invited to partner with TELUS and TELUS Friendly Future Foundation in support of grassroots charities nationwide and our efforts to help address the ongoing and urgent needs facing underserved youth. Visit friendlyfuture.com/donate to give.

