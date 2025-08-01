TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND Français

TELUS Corporation

Aug 01, 2025, 06:50 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4163 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2025.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
July 31, 2025

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Corporation

TELUS Corporation

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our...

TELUS Communications Inc.

