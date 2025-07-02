New partnership strengthens commitment to nationwide educational access, creating more pathways for students facing barriers

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The CIBC Foundation and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced a transformative $2 million partnership to launch the TELUS Momentum Student Bursary, powered by CIBC Foundation. With each Foundation contributing $1 million, this multi-year partnership will fuel momentum for up to 500 young changemakers from the Black community, helping them accelerate their ambitions and impact across the globe.

Left to Right: Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC, Yom Jipur, TELUS Student Bursary Recipient, Juggy Sihota, SVP and Chair, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, Soliyana Essayas, TELUS Student Bursary Recipient and Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS, pictured at an event on May 7 in Vancouver. Kay Palmer pictured with Akil Bishop, SVP, Retail Operations, CIBC, at the Together for Tomorrow Gala on June 12 following the announcement of the TELUS Momentum Student Bursary, powered by CIBC Foundation. Also pictured (left to right): TELUS Student Bursary recipients Samarah Maqbool, Yom Jipur and Talia Longo.

"This innovative partnership unites two leading Canadian Foundations with a shared vision to expand educational and leadership opportunities for our youth," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "Today's landmark funding commitment by the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and CIBC Foundation will enable us to further expand our TELUS Student Bursary program, equipping the next generation of leaders with the essential tools to realize their dream of post-secondary education while also effecting meaningful change within their communities. Together, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic workforce in Canada, and creating a friendlier future for all Canadians."

"The launch of the TELUS Momentum Student Bursary, powered by CIBC Foundation is a testament to both Foundations' continued efforts in ensuring that our next generation of leaders have access to a brighter, more inclusive future," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "The bursary will generate momentum for their ambitions to flourish and help them address some of society's most pressing issues. Together, this new partnership helps us do even more to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to realize their ambitions."

The TELUS Momentum Student Bursary, powered by CIBC Foundation, will unlock access to education and career pathways for young Black leaders, whose talents and community leadership are critical for helping solve pressing social issues. Bursaries are awarded to students who are facing financial barriers and are committed to making a difference in their communities. Recipients will also benefit from comprehensive support, including TELUS' Mobility for Good and Internet for Good programs, access to the CIBC Best Student Life Bundle and CIBC Smart Planner, which can help create healthier financial habits, free mental health support from TELUS Health, as well as career learning opportunities enabled by TELUS.

"The support from CIBC Foundation and TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has given me the opportunity to focus on my studies and get involved in community work that I'm passionate about," said Kay Palmer, recipient of the TELUS Momentum Student Bursary, powered by CIBC Foundation. "My dream is to work in forensic psychology, and this support is helping me become the change I want to see. Together, we'll keep this momentum going and build a more inclusive tomorrow."

Since the launch of the TELUS Student Bursary in 2023, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has already provided bursaries to more than 1000 students across nine provinces and 93 different schools, with more than 50 percent awarded to first-generation post-secondary students. With applications already received for the 2025/26 academic year, this partnership with CIBC Foundation will enable more students to receive bursary support starting Fall 2025.

About CIBC Foundation

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. The CIBC Foundation serves our commitment to creating a world without limits to ambition by championing inclusive communities, investing in financial education and supporting cancer research, treatment, education and support programs through corporate donations and community partnerships. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is a Canadian registered charity that believes all youth, regardless of circumstance, deserve an equal opportunity to reach their full potential. By funding more than 500 charities each year that provide education and health programs, many enabled by technology, along with providing educational bursaries, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is helping youth across Canada build skills, confidence and feel a sense of belonging. In 2024 alone, we provided more than $11 million in grants to 500+ charitable programs across Canada, and over $2 million in bursaries to 500+ post-secondary students in financial need who are committed to making a difference in their communities.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 150 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

