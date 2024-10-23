TELUS Friendly Future Foundation launches first national sweepstakes to raise funds to support socially minded, post-secondary students in need of financial aid

Friendly Future Sweepstakes tickets start at $25 for a chance to win a family trip for four to Hawaii, every ticket purchased contributes directly to supporting the TELUS Student Bursary program

Canadians can also support the cause through the Friendly Future Auction - more than 200 items up for bid, including weekend getaways, tickets to sporting events and signed memorabilia.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has launched the inaugural Friendly Future Sweepstakes , providing all Canadians 18 years and older a chance to win a one-of-a-kind family trip for four to Oahu, Hawaii, as well as other prizes including Visa and WestJet gift cards. Tickets can be purchased online until November 30, with one hundred per cent of proceeds going directly to providing bursaries to deserving, socially-minded post-secondary students.

Recent studies revealed the financial challenges many Canadian students and parents are currently facing when it comes to post-secondary education, with 65 per cent of students defining themselves as financially unstable and nearly half currently unable to adequately cover basic needs such as food and housing. Launched last year, the TELUS Student Bursary has already supported nearly 1000 students across the country who are experiencing financial need and are committed to making a difference in their communities.

Building on the momentum and desire to support even more youth in need across Canada, Canadians can also support the cause through the Friendly Future Auction . Running for the fourth year, the auction has more than 200 items up for bid, including weekend getaways, tickets to sporting events and signed memorabilia. Canadians can bid online until November 13, with all proceeds supporting the TELUS Student Bursary program. Since 2021, the Friendly Future Auction has raised more than $350,000 in support of young people reaching their full potential.

"At TELUS Friendly Future Foundation we see firsthand the awe-inspiring commitment and determination of our youth today, despite them facing incredible financial and social hardships. Their stories fuel our unwavering commitment to continue empowering and motivating young people to pursue their dreams of creating a better world," said Nimmi Kanji, Executive Director, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. "With your participation in the Friendly Future Sweepstakes and the Friendly Future Auction, you are directly contributing to the TELUS Student Bursary program and helping youth across Canada achieve their dreams of attending post-secondary."

Since launching in 2023, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation provided bursaries to nearly 1000 students, across nine provinces and 93 different schools. Notably this year alone, 76 per cent of the TELUS Student Bursaries were awarded to equity-deserving groups and 50 per cent are the first in their family to pursue post-secondary education in Canada. The next application window will open to eligible students in Spring 2025. To learn more about the program or to donate to help even more students achieve their dreams, visit friendlyfuture.com.

For more information on the Friendly Future Sweepstakes, including how to purchase tickets, visit the sweepstakes website . To learn more about the Friendly Future Auction, including placing a bid, visit friendlyfutureauction.com .

About TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is a Canadian registered charity that believes all youth, regardless of circumstance, deserve an equal opportunity to reach their full potential. By funding more than 500 charities each year that provide education and health programs, many enabled by technology, along with providing educational bursaries, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is helping more than two million youth in communities across Canada build skills, confidence and feel a sense of belonging. In 2023 alone, we provided more than nine million in grants to more than 550 charitable programs across Canada, and close to two million in bursaries to more than 400 post-secondary students in financial need who are committed to making a difference in their communities.

For more information on TELUS Friendly Future Foundation visit friendlyfuture.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Saara Rahikka

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Friendly Future Foundation