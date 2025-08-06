VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - "We commend the federal government's decision to uphold the CRTC's wholesale fibre framework, a landmark ruling that reinforces Canada's commitment to competition, choice, innovation and nation-building infrastructure investment.

TELUS unveils new brand tagline, ‘We’re always building Canada’ — underscoring the company’s deep Canadian roots and commitment to nation-building through infrastructure and technology investments. (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

This decision affirms that public policy in our country is guided by due process, a national diversity of voices, evidence and the long-term interests of Canadians. It sends a strong signal to consumers, businesses and investors that the Canadian regulatory system is robust, transparent and effective in balancing the needs of stakeholders, and enabling government policy.

At TELUS, we are firmly focused on the road ahead. We are passionately committed to building national infrastructure and technology for the benefit of consumers, and the productivity and innovation of our private and public sectors. TELUS is mobilizing our capital, technology and talent to help address the defining challenges of our time, including digital inequality, the responsible development of AI, transformation of the healthcare system, environmental sustainability, and ensuring food safety and security for the benefit of all Canadians.

We are grateful for the government's leadership and look forward to building a more connected, competitive and innovative Canada for generations to come … on an inclusive basis."

