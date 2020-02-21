Technology developed in Magog for businesses looking to enhance human safety

MAGOG, QC, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Start-up SC3 Automation, an SME established in the Eastern Townships in 2017, works in a little-known area, functional safety. This science aims to put electronic systems into place to ensure human safety in various fields, including transport vehicles. These systems consist of a combination of rigorously developed electronic circuit boards and software that meet precise international standards.

The demand for such systems is growing, and an increasing number of businesses want to be able to integrate them into their products. SC3 Automation has set itself the mission to make these systems accessible to businesses that cannot use products available on the market and do not have the resources or expertise to develop them on their own. The functional security technology developed by SC3 Automation is therefore unique and adaptable to the requirements of their market.

Technology showcase to reach international markets

To grow and market its system internationally, SC3 Automation has developed a promising project in partnership with Orford Express Railroad to install a technology showcase on Orford Express's tourist train. This showcase will enable SC3 Automation to implement its products in a specific context, demonstrating the quality of its system to potential clients.

To see the project through, SC3 will receive a repayable contribution of $300,000 from CED. This funding was announced today by the Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, Lyne Bessette, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Quotes

"Innovation can contribute greatly to improving the existence of citizens in Canada and around the world who must constantly deal with global trends marked by rupture and change. SC3 Automation has reason to be proud of its project, which ultimately contributes to the security of people. It is also a source of pride for our government to encourage a project of this kind, which enables our very own homegrown expertise to be represented on international markets."

Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi

"By supporting SC3 Automation, we are giving it the tools it needs to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of workers in the Eastern Townships. SC3 will thus be able to leverage innovation, a veritable economic driver and pillar of growth, to expand the local economy and create good jobs here in Magog."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"This funding is enabling us to accelerate our development and expand our international profile considerably through an exceptional demonstration platform."

Julien Chouinard, President, SC3 Automation

Quick facts

