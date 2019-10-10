Take Advantage of VIA Rail's First Canadian Black Friday Sale!

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - While you might already be missing summer, the best is yet to come as VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is offering not-to-be missed discounts for its first (ever!) Canadian Black Friday Sale. This means one simple thing: whether you want to visit family and friends, treat yourself for the holidays, go on an adventure on the Canadian, on the Ocean or on our regional trains, this sale has something for everyone. So, save big all while choosing a safe, easy, sustainable, and enjoyable travel experience.

The Canadian Black Friday Sale starts on October 10 and continues until October 14, 2019, and includes:

40% off Sleeper Plus class on the Canadian

30% off Business class in the Québec City-Windsor corridor

25% off Economy class on all regional trains

25% off Economy class on the Canadian

25% off Sleeper Plus class on the Winnipeg - Churchill train

- train 25% off Economy and Sleeper Plus class on the Ocean

15% off Economy class in the Québec City-Windsor corridor

Get 8 travel credits for the price of 6 with the purchase of a Youth Pass

Get 8 travel credits for the price of 6 with the purchase of a Leisure Pass

Get 8 travel credits for the price of 6, and 16 credits for the price of 12 with the purchase of a Canada Pass

Discover our routes

The Great Western Way: Western Canada's beauty is not a myth. Embark on the Canadian and travel through the unforgettable Prairies and the Rockies. Book a cabin with a private washroom and find out why they call it 'the trip of a lifetime'.

The Adventure Routes: Discover Canada's hidden gems and explore these little-known parts of the country. Witness extraordinary wilderness and breathtaking landscapes.

The Maritime way: Unearth the beauty and charm of Eastern Canada. Enjoy the uniqueness of the Maritimes around a delicious meal with carefully selected local products.

Ontario and Québec: Travel between the busy urban centres of the Corridor and enjoy a relaxing and productive trip with our free wi-fi, spacious seats and an On-Train Entertainment System.

Mark these travel dates on your calendar!

Sleeper Plus class on the Canadian : between November 1, 2019 and April 14, 2020

: between and Business class: between December 19, 2019 and January 4, 2020 (round-trip required)

and (round-trip required) Economy class on all regional trains: between October 17, 2019 and April 30, 2020

and Economy class on the Canadian : between November 1, 2019 and April 14, 2020

: between and Sleeper Plus class on the Winnipeg - Churchill train: between November 17, 2019 and January 19, 2020

- train: between and Economy and Sleeper Plus class on the Ocean : between October 17,2019 and January 19, 2020

: between and Economy class in the Québec City-Windsor corridor: between October 17, 2019 and December 15, 2019

Unforgettable memories are just a few clicks away so hurry because these offers only last a few days…

*Certain conditions may apply. For more details, visit our website.

Karl-Philip Marchand Giguère, Media Relations, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, medias@viarail.ca

