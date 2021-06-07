Supporting Official Language Minority Communities: Government of Canada Supports Renovation and Programming at Aberdeen Cultural Centre

The Government of Canada invests $231,700 in the renovation of Aberdeen Cultural Centre's community and cultural spaces as well as the centre's cultural programming.

MONCTON, NB, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Arts and culture help strengthen the bonds in our communities. We see ourselves in the characters in a play. We discuss the paintings in an exhibition. We enjoy concerts together. When we have a space that brings artists and the public together in our communities, the results can only be positive, especially when we are part of a minority.

The Government of Canada knows that cultural and community infrastructure helps build strong, dynamic and prosperous communities. That is why the government responded to Aberdeen Cultural Centre's request for assistance. The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe), on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced $231,700 in support for Aberdeen Cultural Centre's programming and infrastructure project today.

Out of the total amount, $132,000 will be used to replace 40 windows, install new, more durable, low-maintenance flooring in Bernard LeBlanc Hall (a multipurpose room that accommodates as many as 300 people), and purchase a retractable movie screen and a sound mixing console for the same room. The Government of Canada made the investment through the Community Spaces Fund.

In addition, $53,000 in Canada Arts Presentation Fund support will help enhance the cultural center's artistic programming. This funding will allow Aberdeen Cultural Centre to stage programming that focuses on a contemporary vision of Acadia and that helps promote inclusion and celebrate diversity. By 2023, more than 100 artists will perform annually on this stage in dance, music, theatre, poetry, comedy and visual arts.

The Aberdeen Cultural Centre also received $46,700 from the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for the Festival Acadie Rock. This funding will allow the organization to organize the 10th edition of the festival, in Moncton, in August 2021. The festival's programming includes a number of multidisciplinary performances such as music, dance, and theatre.

This investment will contribute directly to the vitality of Moncton's Acadian and Francophone communities. Aberdeen Cultural Centre will be able to offer members of the Acadian and Francophone communities more community and cultural activities in a safer location. It will also reduce its operating costs significantly.

Quotes

"The Acadian and Francophone cultural and artistic scene in New Brunswick is a unique and valuable part of the heritage and history of our great country. It goes without saying that the Government of Canada is helping to strengthen the infrastructure and enrich the programming at Aberdeen Cultural Centre, a flagship venue for the community."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Protecting official languages is one of our government's top priorities. When an organization like Aberdeen Cultural Centre is in need, we are there to help it keep French alive. We want to support this organization in maintaining the vitality of the Francophone community, providing a creative space and stimulating the local economy."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"Aberdeen Cultural Centre is one of the main gathering and development places for Moncton's Acadian and Francophone minority communities. Our government is very pleased to contribute to this project, which will support the region's vibrant Acadian and Francophone cultural and arts scene."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe)

"The work we have just completed will have a major impact on our operating costs and on the quality of our facilities. Thanks to Canadian Heritage, Aberdeen Cultural Centre remains one of the most prominent cultural organizations in Atlantic Canada. We are also very pleased with Canadian Heritage's commitment to the Acadie Rock Festival, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. This contribution will allow us to celebrate this anniversary and to offer a wide range of programming."

—René Légère, Executive Director, Aberdeen Cultural Centre

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future dedicated $67.3 million over five years for educational and cultural infrastructure construction projects in official language minority communities. Part of that amount is dedicated to the Community Spaces Fund.

The Community Spaces Fund helps provide non-profit organizations in official language minority communities with the spaces they need to offer community and cultural activities and services in their language. These gathering places contribute to the social development of the community. The creation of these spaces strengthens the capacity of these organizations and helps communities thrive.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally stage arts festivals or performing arts series.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program helps increase opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

Aberdeen Cultural Centre is a non-profit organization in Moncton. For more than 30 years, this multipurpose creation and production community centre has been home to numerous Acadian artistic, cultural and educational organizations. It is also an important gathering place for Moncton's Acadian and Francophone minority communities.

