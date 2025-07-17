Many more options are now available for Canadians looking to take advantage of the Canada Strong Pass until September 2

GATINEAU, QC, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians across the country are choosing Canada this summer and enjoying all that the country has to offer. As Canadians make this country their travel destination, they can enjoy free or discounted admission with the Canada Strong Pass. The Pass is about making it easier for everyone—especially youth and families—to explore Canada and celebrate what makes it extraordinary and worthy of our pride, from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced that 86 provincial and territorial museums and galleries will be participating in the Pass. The participating institutions will offer free admission for children aged 17 and under and 50 percent off admission fees for youth aged 18 to 24.

Canadians can visit the Canada Strong Pass website for the list of participating museums and galleries.

Select provincial and territorial museums and galleries were invited to join the Canada Strong Pass initiative, with Government of Canada support helping offset admission costs. These museums are in addition to the national museums in Canada that are offering the same benefits. Now is the perfect time for Canadians to explore their rich cultural history and traditions by visiting and learning at any of these wonderful museums.

Until September 2, 2025, the Canada Strong Pass will help families save money by enjoying expanded access to Canada's nature and culture, and while supporting the tourism industry and local economies and jobs across the country.

Quotes

"It has been about a month since Canadian families began exploring our country with the Canada Strong Pass. I welcome the enthusiastic response of provincial and territorial governments in joining this initiative at a time we need to be united and strong. Museums are where stories are told, art is preserved, and traditions live on. They help shape our understanding of history and culture. I invite all Canadians to choose Canada this summer and enjoy the benefits of the Pass until September 2."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

No registration or physical pass is necessary; just show up and enjoy the benefits offered at participating establishments. The Pass is open to all visitors, whether you are Canadian or coming from abroad. It's an invitation to experience Canada's cultural and natural treasures. For questions on the Pass, visit the Canada Strong Pass page.

As of the end of June, more than 700,000 people had visited the Canada Strong Pass website to learn more about the initiative.

The National Museums of Canada are participating in this initiative, along with the National Battlefields Commission. Together, these institutions preserve and promote Canadian history, art, culture, science and nature. They welcome millions of visitors every year and play an essential role in promoting Canadian heritage and identity.

The Pass includes:

Parks Canada : Free admission for all visitors to national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada and a 25-percent discount on camping fees.

: Free admission for all visitors to national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada and a 25-percent discount on camping fees. National Museums and the Plains of Abraham Museum: Free admission for children aged 17 and under and a 50-percent discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

VIA Rail: Free travel for children aged 17 and under when accompanied by an adult and a 25-percent discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

Selected participating provincial and territorial museums and galleries: Free admission for children and a 50-percent discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

