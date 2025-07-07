Parliamentary Secretary David Myles announces multi-year funding for infrastructure and training at Canada's oldest and largest disability arts organization

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Inclusive, accessible spaces and training opportunities are vital to ensuring Canadians of all abilities can express themselves creatively and participate fully in Canada's cultural sector.

Today, David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature), announced an investment of $1.35 million in the National accessArts Centre (NaAC), following a tour of the facility. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

The NaAC will receive $750,000 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for renovations at the former Scouts Canada building in Calgary, known as the West Hillhurst building—an 8,600-square-foot heritage-designated facility that, alongside a new purpose-built multidisciplinary disability arts hub, will form the NaAC's new arts learning campus. Renovations will support specialized equipment storage, studio partitions, upgraded lighting and fully accessible visual arts spaces. Once complete, the West Hillhurst building will significantly enhance accessibility, increase programming capacity and allow the NaAC to support more artists while expanding public engagement through community art classes and school programs.

The NaAC will also benefit from $600,000 over three years (2025–2028) under the Canada Arts Training Fund. This investment supports the ongoing operations of the NaAC's Professional Track Programs. These artist development pathways offer best-in-class specialized training in visual arts, dance, music and performance, and provide residencies, mentorships, performances and leadership development. Tailored to each individual artist, this intensive programming will support more than 20 emerging and established artists with disabilities as they advance their artistic practice across multiple disciplines.

This funding is part of a broader investment by the Government of Canada in Alberta's arts and culture sector. In total, 10 additional projects across the province are receiving or will receive support, with $1.94 million provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and $2.67 million through the Canada Arts Training Fund (please see attached backgrounder).

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support an organization that is redefining inclusive artistic excellence in Canada. This funding will help the National accessArts Centre create more opportunities for artists with disabilities—to grow, thrive, and share their voices in a truly inclusive and accessible space. I congratulate the Centre on 50 years of bold leadership in disability-led arts, and in championing equity, creativity and representation in our cultural landscape."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The National accessArts Centre has been a trailblazer in inclusive, disability-led arts in Canada for half a century. This investment ensures that its powerful legacy can continue to grow. Today's announcement is more than just about bricks and mortar; it's about creating a future where all artists have the tools, spaces and opportunities they need to thrive. As a longtime artist myself, I understand how vital it is to support creativity, accessibility and professional development. I'm thrilled that the Government of Canada is investing in a stronger, more vibrant and truly inclusive cultural sector, one that reflects the full diversity of Canada's talent."

—David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Nature)

"The Government of Canada's investments in both the development of our Professional Track Programs and our multidisciplinary learning campus in Calgary will only further enhance the National accessArts Centre's programs that position Canadians with disabilities as bona fide contributors to our cultural identity and creative economy. At a time when our commonly held values around diversity and inclusion are under increasing threat, we are grateful to see the federal government stand strong in its allyship and support of Canada's disability community and our arts sector at large."

—Jung-Suk Ryu, President and CEO, National accessArts Centre

Quick Facts

The National accessArts Centre (NaAC), founded in 1975 as the In-Definite Arts Centre, is Canada's oldest and largest disability arts organization. It supports Canadian artists with disabilities through on-site and online artistic training, creation, exhibition and presentation. With its main location in Calgary and a satellite studio-gallery in Toronto, the NaAC offers diverse annual programming including professional development, paid practicums, exhibitions, panel discussions and master classes across multiple artistic disciplines.

Once complete, the NaAC's redevelopment project will be North America's first fully accessible arts learning campus dedicated to artists with disabilities. It will be comprised of two facilities: the West Hillhurst building and a new Multidisciplinary Disability Community Arts Hub.

These two buildings will replace the NaAC's current facility, which has served as its home since 2007. The existing facility is located on the site of the former Fairview Arena, which suffered a roof collapse in 2018 and was ultimately torn down due to extensive damage. The NaAC building also sustained damage at that time and is scheduled for demolition once the new Centre is complete and operational.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and planning, design and feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

The Canada Arts Training Fund supports arts training in Canada and contributes to the development of future artists and cultural leaders. The Fund provides financial support for the ongoing operations of Canadian arts organizations that specialize in training artists for professional national or international artistic careers, at the highest levels.

New hub for artists living with disabilities in Calgary receives federal support

Backgrounder

Arts and Culture Projects in Alberta Receiving Support through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and the Canada Arts Training Fund

CALGARY, July 7, 2025

In addition to the investments announced today by David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature), in support of the National accessArts Centre, the following organizations have also received funding for their projects.

Arts and Culture Projects in Alberta

Program Recipient Project description Funded amount Canada Cultural Spaces Fund Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Back of house structure analysis, installation of a resilient stage floor

and technical equipment purchase for Banff Centre performing arts venues $750,000 Canada Cultural Spaces Fund Citadel Theatre Citadel Theatre accessible washrooms $500,000 Canada Cultural Spaces Fund City of Lethbridge Southern Alberta Art Gallery facility enhancements $500,000 Canada Cultural Spaces Fund The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland Society Treaty 7 Indigenous exhibition cases update $70,000 Canada Cultural Spaces Fund Peoples' Museum Society of/de St. Paul and District CPR station renovation $26,413 Canada Cultural Spaces Fund Siksika Nation Siksika Piiksapi Memorial Arbour: feasibility and design project $100,000 Canada Arts Training Fund Alberta Ballet Company Training in the Arts $200,000 Canada Arts Training Fund Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Training in the Arts $2,135,000 Canada Arts Training Fund Calgary Opera Association Training in the Arts $200,000 Canada Arts Training Fund Friends of Medalta Society Training in the Arts $140,000

