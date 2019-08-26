Supporting Indigenous Languages and Cultures in Quebec Français
Aug 26, 2019, 10:00 ET
The Government of Canada supports 48 Indigenous cultural and language projects in Quebec
QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today that the Government of Canada is investing more than $8.7 million over two years in Indigenous languages and cultures in Quebec.
This funding, provided through the Aboriginal Peoples' Program and the Museums Assistance Program, will support 48 community-based projects that include the promotion of Indigenous cultural heritage, language camps, classes, immersion programs, and production and distribution of language resources such as translator tools, educational materials and children's books. The funding will also allow for the production and broadcasting of culturally relevant radio and television programming in Indigenous languages, as well as the development of mobile web applications.
This funding is in addition to the $691,482 provided to support 3 community-based projects in Montréal, Kahnawake and Gaspé, announced in November 2018 and July 2019.
Quotes
"Indigenous languages are an integral part of our country's identity and play an important role in sharing culture. Most Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered, and we recognize the importance of preserving them. The Government of Canada is proud to offer financial support to projects that allow Indigenous Peoples in Quebec to take back and revitalize their languages, and to promote their cultural heritage. The projects for which funding is being announced today are in keeping with the spirit of the Indigenous Languages Act, which came into effect on June 21."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
"Indigenous languages are an integral part of Indigenous identity and Canada's cultural identity. We are pleased to support the efforts of these Quebec organizations who are working to preserve and promote Indigenous languages and culture."
—Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
Quick Facts
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages. According to UNESCO, three quarters of the 90 Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered.
In 2016, only about 15.6 percent of Indigenous people could converse in an Indigenous language, down from 17 percent in 2011 and 21 percent in 2006.
On June 21, 2019, the Governor General of Canada granted Royal Assent to the Indigenous Languages Act. Since 2017, Canadian Heritage has worked with national Indigenous organizations to develop this historic legislation.
Budget 2019 committed $333.7 million over five years, starting in 2019–2020, and $115.7 million per year ongoing to support the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act.
The objectives of the Aboriginal Peoples' Program are to:
- promote, revitalize and preserve Indigenous languages and cultures;
- strengthen Indigenous cultural identity; and,
- increase Indigenous participation in Canadian society.
The Program offers two funding components to eligible Indigenous organizations:
- The Aboriginal Languages Initiative supports the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures through community-based projects and activities;
- The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component supports the production and distribution of Indigenous audio and video content.
Through its Aboriginal Heritage component, the Museums Assistance Program provides funding for projects related to the preservation, management and presentation of Aboriginal cultural heritage.
Data Tables
Museums Assistance Program
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
Amount
|
Cree First Nation of Waswanipi
|
Weskitch Tibaajimuwin Meskinuu "Our Ancient History Trail"
|
$126,171
|
Maison de la culture innue
|
Entre la parole et l'écrit : L'univers des Innus d'Ekuanitshit
|
$186,582
|
Conseil des Innus de Pessamit
|
Auenitshenat Pessamiulnuat? Qui sont les Innus de Pessamit?
|
$81,531
|
Institut culturel Avataq Inc.
|
Inuutsuta Piusitugavut / Notre culture inuite – Mise en valeur et rayonnement des collections du Musée Daniel-Weetaluktuk d'Inukjuak
|
$33,400
|
Archéo-Mamu Côte-Nord
|
Mise en valeur d'artéfacts archéologiques des Premières nations et des sociétés allochtones de la Côte-Nord
|
$77,012
|
Société historique d'Odanak
|
L'Indien au-delà d'Hollywood
|
$105,930
Aboriginal People's Program: Aboriginal Languages Initiative
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
Amount
|
Mistassini Lake Telecommunications
|
Cree Language Project
|
$37,500
|
James Bay Cree Communications
|
JBCCS Digitization and Cultural Materials Web Application
|
$379,188
|
James Bay Cree Communications
|
Preserving and Promoting Proper Cree Terminology 2018–2020
|
$351,044
|
Mistassini Lake Telecommunications
|
CINI-FM radio programming
|
$90,000
|
Whapmagoostui Aeyouch
|
Operating costs
|
$483,818
|
Wemindji Telecommunications
|
Preserving and Strengthening Cree Culture through Intergenerational Radio Production
|
$297,245
|
Cree Nation of Mistissini
|
Preserving Cree Cultural Activities Through Film
|
$75,000
|
Wemindji Telecommunications
|
Revitalization Cree Language Learning on the Air
|
$73,575
|
Association des femmes inuit du
(Kuujjuaq)
|
Traduction en Inuktitut
|
$12,053
|
James Bay Cree Communications
|
James Bay Cree Communications Society - Cree Radio Network
|
$485,487
|
Minwashin
|
Anicinabemodan, Exposition sur la langue anicinabe
|
$73,336
|
Anicinabe Mikana
|
Abinodjish Anicinabemowin Phase 3
|
$26,978
|
Listuguj Mi'gmaq Development Centre
|
Siawiminuignewa'tu'g Gtli'sutiminu
|
$400,000
|
Mi'gmaq – Mi'kmaq Online
|
Completing the Mi'gmaq-Mi'kmaq Online Talking Dictionary-Nnuigtug Ugsituna'tas'g Glusuaqanei
|
$70,905
|
Première nation des Abénakis de Wôlinak
|
Cours de langue et livre pour enfants
|
$55,690
|
Conseil des Abénakis d'Odanak
|
Parlons abénakis / Let's speak abenakis
|
$54,000
|
Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay
|
Upau / Opoho
|
$375,409
|
Université du Québec à Chicoutimi
|
Ateliers d'initiation aux langues innue et atikamekw
|
$111,245
|
La Boîte Rouge VIF
|
Redonner une musicalité aux objets
|
$85,876
|
Taqramiut Nipingat Inc.
|
Preservation and revitalization of the Inuktitut language and Culture in Nunavik communities and beyond
|
$341,375
|
Taqramiut Nipingat Inc.
|
Taqramiut Nipingat Inc. - The Inuit Radio and Television of Arctic Quebec
|
$872,124
|
Karihwanoron Kanienkeha Owenna Tsi Ionteriwaienstahkwa
|
Language Immersion for Toddlers and Pre-schoolers
|
$75,092
|
Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan
|
Taht tshishik neluetau - Parlons de plus en plus le nelueun
|
$46,325
|
Cdfm Huron Wendat - Centre de développement et de formation de la main-d'œuvre
|
Wendat Kwawennontahkwih (nous parlons tous le wendat)
|
$78,592
|
Institut de développement durable des premières nations du Québec et du Labrador
|
Livres jeunesse multilingues sur le développement durable (avec contenu audio et/ou vidéo)
|
$393,539
|
Société de communication Atikamekw-Montagnais Inc.
|
"Kapatakan", portager les langues et les cultures innu et atikamekw de génération en génération
|
$354,275
|
Conseil en éducation des premières nations
|
Collecte de données sur la situation des langues autochtones et production d'un outil d'apprentissage
|
$74,646
|
Société de communication Atikamekw-Montagnais Inc.
|
Financement opérationnel 2019–2020
|
$383,665
|
Cercle Kisis
|
Cours de langue innu-aimun et de langue atikamekw à Québec
|
$123,515
|
Institut Tshakapes
|
Enrichissement et soutien à la langue innue
|
$254,156
|
Conseil des Innus de Pessamit
|
Camp d'immersion linguistique et culturel : Leluetau ute Pessamit (À Pessamit, parlons innu)
|
$73,888
|
Uapashkuss
|
AMUN
|
$54,825
|
Corporation de radio Kushapetsheken Apetuamiss Uashat
|
Le balado : la tradition orale à l'ère numérique
|
$74,785
|
Mohawk Language Custodian Association / Association pour la préservation de la langue mohawk
|
Kanien'kéha Aión:ronke Project
|
$75,000
|
Première nation Malecite de Viger
|
Francisation d'outils pédagogiques d'apprentissage de la langue Wolastoqey
|
$66,802
|
Comité ad hoc autochtone
|
Trickster: Raconte-moi ta langue (2018–2020)
|
$214,109
|
Corporation Wapikoni Mobile
|
La création au service des langues autochtones
|
$71,486
|
L'académie du cinéma
|
Akunitsheu – « Il prend des photos, tourne un film »
|
$75,000
|
L'organisme Kina8at
|
Camps linguistiques autochtones (langue Algonquine et langue Attikamek)
|
$350,438
|
Conseil des Atikamekw de Wemotaci
|
Lisons l'atikamekw 2
|
$266,827
|
Atikamekw Sipi – Conseil de la nation atikamekw
|
Ouvrages de référence
|
$69,536
|
Canadian Deafness Research and Training Institute
|
Preservation and Revitalization of Inuit Sign Language: Deaf Life Stories on Video
|
$222,202
