Supporting Indigenous Languages and Cultures in Quebec

The Government of Canada supports 48 Indigenous cultural and language projects in Quebec

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today that the Government of Canada is investing more than $8.7 million over two years in Indigenous languages and cultures in Quebec.

This funding, provided through the Aboriginal Peoples' Program and the Museums Assistance Program, will support 48 community-based projects that include the promotion of Indigenous cultural heritage, language camps, classes, immersion programs, and production and distribution of language resources such as translator tools, educational materials and children's books. The funding will also allow for the production and broadcasting of culturally relevant radio and television programming in Indigenous languages, as well as the development of mobile web applications.

This funding is in addition to the $691,482 provided to support 3 community-based projects in Montréal, Kahnawake and Gaspé, announced in November 2018 and July 2019.

Quotes

"Indigenous languages are an integral part of our country's identity and play an important role in sharing culture. Most Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered, and we recognize the importance of preserving them. The Government of Canada is proud to offer financial support to projects that allow Indigenous Peoples in Quebec to take back and revitalize their languages, and to promote their cultural heritage. The projects for which funding is being announced today are in keeping with the spirit of the Indigenous Languages Act, which came into effect on June 21."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Indigenous languages are an integral part of Indigenous identity and Canada's cultural identity. We are pleased to support the efforts of these Quebec organizations who are working to preserve and promote Indigenous languages and culture."

—Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick Facts

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages. According to UNESCO, three quarters of the 90 Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered.

In 2016, only about 15.6 percent of Indigenous people could converse in an Indigenous language, down from 17 percent in 2011 and 21 percent in 2006.

On June 21, 2019, the Governor General of Canada granted Royal Assent to the Indigenous Languages Act. Since 2017, Canadian Heritage has worked with national Indigenous organizations to develop this historic legislation.

Budget 2019 committed $333.7 million over five years, starting in 2019–2020, and $115.7 million per year ongoing to support the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act.

The objectives of the Aboriginal Peoples' Program are to:

promote, revitalize and preserve Indigenous languages and cultures;

strengthen Indigenous cultural identity; and,

increase Indigenous participation in Canadian society.

The Program offers two funding components to eligible Indigenous organizations:

The Aboriginal Languages Initiative supports the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures through community-based projects and activities;

The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component supports the production and distribution of Indigenous audio and video content.

Through its Aboriginal Heritage component, the Museums Assistance Program provides funding for projects related to the preservation, management and presentation of Aboriginal cultural heritage.

Data Tables

Museums Assistance Program

Recipient Project Amount Cree First Nation of Waswanipi

(Waswanipi) Weskitch Tibaajimuwin Meskinuu "Our Ancient History Trail" $126,171 Maison de la culture innue

(Mingan) Entre la parole et l'écrit : L'univers des Innus d'Ekuanitshit $186,582 Conseil des Innus de Pessamit

(Pessamit) Auenitshenat Pessamiulnuat? Qui sont les Innus de Pessamit? $81,531 Institut culturel Avataq Inc.

(Westmount) Inuutsuta Piusitugavut / Notre culture inuite – Mise en valeur et rayonnement des collections du Musée Daniel-Weetaluktuk d'Inukjuak $33,400 Archéo-Mamu Côte-Nord

(Baie-Comeau) Mise en valeur d'artéfacts archéologiques des Premières nations et des sociétés allochtones de la Côte-Nord $77,012 Société historique d'Odanak

(Odanak) L'Indien au-delà d'Hollywood $105,930

Aboriginal People's Program: Aboriginal Languages Initiative

Recipient Project Amount Mistassini Lake Telecommunications

Association

(Mistassini) Cree Language Project $37,500 James Bay Cree Communications

Society

(Mistassini) JBCCS Digitization and Cultural Materials Web Application $379,188 James Bay Cree Communications

Society

(Mistassini) Preserving and Promoting Proper Cree Terminology 2018–2020 $351,044 Mistassini Lake Telecommunications

Association

(Mistassini) CINI-FM radio programming $90,000 Whapmagoostui Aeyouch

Telecommunications Association

(Whapmagoostui) Operating costs $483,818 Wemindji Telecommunications

Association

(Wemindji) Preserving and Strengthening Cree Culture through Intergenerational Radio Production $297,245 Cree Nation of Mistissini

(Mistassini) Preserving Cree Cultural Activities Through Film $75,000 Wemindji Telecommunications

Association

(Wemindji) Revitalization Cree Language Learning on the Air $73,575 Association des femmes inuit du

Nunavik Saturviit (Kuujjuaq) Traduction en Inuktitut $12,053 James Bay Cree Communications

Society

(Mistassini) James Bay Cree Communications Society - Cree Radio Network $485,487 Minwashin

(Rouyn-Noranda) Anicinabemodan, Exposition sur la langue anicinabe $73,336 Anicinabe Mikana

(Kebaowek) Abinodjish Anicinabemowin Phase 3 $26,978 Listuguj Mi'gmaq Development Centre

(Listuguj) Siawiminuignewa'tu'g Gtli'sutiminu $400,000 Mi'gmaq – Mi'kmaq Online

(Listuguj) Completing the Mi'gmaq-Mi'kmaq Online Talking Dictionary-Nnuigtug Ugsituna'tas'g Glusuaqanei $70,905 Première nation des Abénakis de Wôlinak

(Wôlinak) Cours de langue et livre pour enfants $55,690 Conseil des Abénakis d'Odanak

(Odanak) Parlons abénakis / Let's speak abenakis $54,000 Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay

(Chicoutimi) Upau / Opoho $375,409 Université du Québec à Chicoutimi

(Chicoutimi) Ateliers d'initiation aux langues innue et atikamekw $111,245 La Boîte Rouge VIF

(Chicoutimi) Redonner une musicalité aux objets $85,876 Taqramiut Nipingat Inc.

(Dorval) Preservation and revitalization of the Inuktitut language and Culture in Nunavik communities and beyond $341,375 Taqramiut Nipingat Inc.

(Dorval) Taqramiut Nipingat Inc. - The Inuit Radio and Television of Arctic Quebec $872,124 Karihwanoron Kanienkeha Owenna Tsi Ionteriwaienstahkwa

(Kahnawake) Language Immersion for Toddlers and Pre-schoolers $75,092 Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan

(Mashteuiatsh) Taht tshishik neluetau - Parlons de plus en plus le nelueun $46,325 Cdfm Huron Wendat - Centre de développement et de formation de la main-d'œuvre

(Wendake) Wendat Kwawennontahkwih (nous parlons tous le wendat) $78,592 Institut de développement durable des premières nations du Québec et du Labrador

(Wendake) Livres jeunesse multilingues sur le développement durable (avec contenu audio et/ou vidéo) $393,539 Société de communication Atikamekw-Montagnais Inc.

(Wendake) "Kapatakan", portager les langues et les cultures innu et atikamekw de génération en génération $354,275 Conseil en éducation des premières nations

(Wendake) Collecte de données sur la situation des langues autochtones et production d'un outil d'apprentissage $74,646 Société de communication Atikamekw-Montagnais Inc.

(Wendake) Financement opérationnel 2019–2020 $383,665 Cercle Kisis

(Wendake) Cours de langue innu-aimun et de langue atikamekw à Québec $123,515 Institut Tshakapes

(Uashat) Enrichissement et soutien à la langue innue $254,156 Conseil des Innus de Pessamit

(Pessamit) Camp d'immersion linguistique et culturel : Leluetau ute Pessamit (À Pessamit, parlons innu) $73,888 Uapashkuss

(Maliotenam) AMUN $54,825 Corporation de radio Kushapetsheken Apetuamiss Uashat

(Maliotenam) Le balado : la tradition orale à l'ère numérique $74,785 Mohawk Language Custodian Association / Association pour la préservation de la langue mohawk

(Kanehsatà:Ke) Kanien'kéha Aión:ronke Project $75,000 Première nation Malecite de Viger

(Cacouna) Francisation d'outils pédagogiques d'apprentissage de la langue Wolastoqey $66,802 Comité ad hoc autochtone

(Montréal) Trickster: Raconte-moi ta langue (2018–2020) $214,109 Corporation Wapikoni Mobile

(Montréal) La création au service des langues autochtones $71,486 L'académie du cinéma

(Québec City) Akunitsheu – « Il prend des photos, tourne un film » $75,000 L'organisme Kina8at

(Deux-Montagnes) Camps linguistiques autochtones (langue Algonquine et langue Attikamek) $350,438 Conseil des Atikamekw de Wemotaci

(Wemotaci) Lisons l'atikamekw 2 $266,827 Atikamekw Sipi – Conseil de la nation atikamekw

(La Tuque) Ouvrages de référence $69,536 Canadian Deafness Research and Training Institute

(Montréal) Preservation and Revitalization of Inuit Sign Language: Deaf Life Stories on Video $222,202

