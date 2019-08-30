Supporting Indigenous Languages Across Saskatchewan
The Government of Canada announces support for 59 Indigenous language projects across Saskatchewan
REGINA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, today announced nearly $4.7 million in funding for 59 projects to support Indigenous languages across Saskatchewan. Minister Goodale made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Indigenous communities are best placed to determine the best ways to reclaim, revitalize, strengthen and maintain Indigenous languages. That is why the Department of Canadian Heritage is providing nearly $3 million to the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre (SICC) for the delivery of the Aboriginal Languages Initiative for First Nations communities in Saskatchewan. The SICC has funded 45 community-based projects including language camps, train-the-trainer programs, language immersion camps, mentor-apprentice programs, language nests, production and distribution of language resources (such as online tools, educational materials and children's books).
Eight additional projects have received more than $700,000 from the Aboriginal Languages Initiative to support further Indigenous language efforts, the majority to support Michif language revitalization.
Canadian Heritage has also provided funding totalling nearly $1 million to six organizations in Saskatchewan through the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component. Green Lake Communications, Ile à la Crosse Communications Society, Minahik Achimowin, Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation, O.K. Creek Radio Station and the Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay will produce and broadcast more than 15,000 hours of culturally relevant radio and television programming, including more than 7,500 hours in Indigenous languages.
These 59 projects involve 10 languages: Cree, Plains Cree, Woodland Cree, Swampy Cree, Nakota, Michif, Dakota, Dene, Lakota and Saulteaux.
Quotes
"Language is essential to Indigenous Peoples' identity and culture. That is why our government is committed to taking action to help preserve, promote and revitalize Indigenous languages. This includes Royal Assent of the Indigenous Languages Act. Together with Indigenous partners, we are ensuring that these languages can flourish across the country."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
"Funding for programs like these, which put financial resources in the hands of those who know how to use them, is key to ensuring the vitality of Indigenous languages. We understand the importance of these projects, as they make a genuine difference and have a major impact in the communities."
—The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
Quick Facts
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages. According to UNESCO, three out of four of the 90 Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered.
In 2016, only about 15.6 percent of Indigenous people could converse in an Indigenous language, down from 17 percent in 2011 and 21 percent in 2006.
On June 21, 2019, the Governor General of Canada granted Royal Assent to the Indigenous Languages Act. Since 2017, Canadian Heritage has worked with national Indigenous organizations to develop this historic legislation.
Budget 2019 committed $333.7 million over five years, starting in 2019–2020, and $115.7 million per year ongoing to support the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act.
The objectives of the Aboriginal Peoples' Program (APP) are to:
- promote, revitalize and preserve Indigenous languages and cultures;
- strengthen Indigenous cultural identity; and
- increase Indigenous participation in Canadian society.
The APP offers two funding components to eligible Indigenous organizations: Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting and the Aboriginal Languages Initiative.
The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the APP supports Indigenous broadcasting societies in producing and distributing radio and television programming in the North. The objectives are to:
- support the production of culturally relevant Indigenous programming;
- facilitate establishment and maintenance of production facilities;
- ensure availability of a significant amount of radio and television programming;
- contribute to the preservation and promotion of Indigenous languages and cultures; and
- provide venues to articulate issues of relevance to Indigenous audiences and communities.
Applicants must be non-profit, democratically controlled, Indigenous organizations or working with Indigenous organizations that provide broadcast communications north of the 55th parallel ("Hamelin Line").
The Aboriginal Languages Initiative (ALI) component of the APP supports the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages through community-based projects and activities. The ALI aims to:
- give Indigenous people access to community-based projects and activities that support the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures;
- assist Indigenous communities in their efforts to enhance languages and cultures; and
- preserve Indigenous languages and cultures and enhance them as living cultures.
Applicants must be non-profit, democratically controlled, Indigenous organizations or working with Indigenous organizations that support the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages.
Data Tables
Support from the Aboriginal Languages Initiative
Recipient
Project
Amount
Central Urban Métis Federation (1993) Inc.
Language from an Indigenous Place of Knowing – Building Michif Family Language
$70,000
Gabriel Dumont Institute of Native Studies and Applied Research
Michif to Go Plus
$97,400
Prince Albert Metis Nation Local #7 Inc.
Michif Language Nests
$180,624
Prince Albert Métis Women's Association Inc.
Learning Michif Resources
$159,580
Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre Inc.
Aboriginal Spoken Languages Revitalization
$25,060
Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation
Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation App 3.0
$74,800
O.K. Creek Radio Station Inc.
Indigenous Language Learning Circle
$22,523
Kineepik Metis Local Inc.
Pinehouse Youth Culture & Language Enhancement Project
$75,000
Total:
$704,987
Support from the Aboriginal Languages Initiative through the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre
Recipient
Project
Amount
Ahtahkakoop First Nation #104
Conversational program and language camps
$66,408
All Nations Hope Network
Language learning through storytelling
$44,045
Asiniw-Kisik Education Campus
Language classes and language camps
$49,600
Canoe Lake Cree First Nation, SK
Language immersion camp and language camps
$49,245
Carry The Kettle First Nation
Language immersion camps and resources
$43,000
Cote First Nation
Mentor-Apprentice Program
$60,000
Cowessess First Nation Education
Capacity-building program for Elders
$5,640
Cowessess First Nation Education
Language classes, language camps and resources
$40,000
English River First Nation
Language immersion program
$47,500
File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council
Language nests and resources
$75,000
Kâniyâsihk Culture Camps
Immersion language classes
$75,000
Kâniyâsihk Culture Camps
Train-the-trainer program and language immersion camps
$77,968
Keeseekoose First Nation
Mentor-Apprentice Program
$106,300
Keeseekoose First Nation
Mentor-Apprentice Program
$60,000
Lac La Ronge Indian Band Education
Resources and language camp
$68,585
Little Black Bear's Band
Resources
$33,100
Mato Ska Nakodabi Linguistics
Training program for educators
$75,868
Mato Ska Nakodabi Linguistics
Language immersion camp and language classes
$73,150
Mistawasis Nehiyawak
Language classes and language camps
$50,900
Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation
Language camp, language classes and language resources
$74,460
Muskeg Lake Cree Nation
Language classes, language nests and language camps
$51,450
Nakoda Language Keepers
Language immersion camp
$68,727
Newo Yotina Friendship Centre
Language classes
$68,904
Newo Yotina Friendship Centre
Language classes
$46,445
Northern Dakota Language Revitilization Group
Language classes and language camps
$56,450
Ocean Man Education Centre
Language classes
$30,450
Ocean Man Education Centre
Language immersion camp and language classes
$80,211
Okanese First Nation
Resources
$30,700
Peepeekisis Cree Nation
Language classes and language camps
$25,000
Pheasant Rump First Nation
Language learning through land-based activities and language resources
$80,372
Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation
Language learning and language resources
$49,748
Poundmaker Cree Nation
Language instruction through cultural activities
$62,135
Sakimay First Nations
Language classes, resources, language immersion camps
$47,700
Saskatchewan Indigenous Languages Advisory Committee
Mentor-Apprentice Program
$99,987
Saskatchewan Indigenous Languages Advisory Committee
Mentor-Apprentice Program
$75,000
Saulteaux First Nation
Language classes
$37,640
St. Louis School, English River First Nation
Immersion language classes
$78,200
Standing Buffalo First Nation
Language camps
$25,000
STC Health and Family Services Inc.
Language camps
$54,000
The Key First Nation
Language classes and language camps
$55,550
The Mann Art Gallery Inc.
Language immersion camp
$12,754
University of Regina Press
Resources
$10,555
University of Saskatchewan (Office of First Nation & Métis Relations)
Immersion language classes
$50,000
White Bear Children's Charity Inc.
Radio language programming
$45,425
Yellow Quill First Nation
Mentor-Apprentice Program
$75,000
Total:
$2,984,020
(including $490,848 in monitoring and administration expenses)
Support from the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component
Recipient
Project
Amount
Green Lake Communications Inc.
Radio programming
$97,649
Ile à la Crosse Communications Society Inc.
Radio and television programming
$214,400
Minahik Achimowin Inc.
Radio programming
$335,610
Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation
Radio programming
$282,010
Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay
Radio programming
$44,400
O.K. Creek Radio Station Inc.
Radio programming
$22,523
Total:
$996,592
