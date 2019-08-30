Supporting Indigenous Languages Across Saskatchewan

The Government of Canada announces support for 59 Indigenous language projects across Saskatchewan

REGINA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, today announced nearly $4.7 million in funding for 59 projects to support Indigenous languages across Saskatchewan. Minister Goodale made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Indigenous communities are best placed to determine the best ways to reclaim, revitalize, strengthen and maintain Indigenous languages. That is why the Department of Canadian Heritage is providing nearly $3 million to the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre (SICC) for the delivery of the Aboriginal Languages Initiative for First Nations communities in Saskatchewan. The SICC has funded 45 community-based projects including language camps, train-the-trainer programs, language immersion camps, mentor-apprentice programs, language nests, production and distribution of language resources (such as online tools, educational materials and children's books).

Eight additional projects have received more than $700,000 from the Aboriginal Languages Initiative to support further Indigenous language efforts, the majority to support Michif language revitalization.

Canadian Heritage has also provided funding totalling nearly $1 million to six organizations in Saskatchewan through the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component. Green Lake Communications, Ile à la Crosse Communications Society, Minahik Achimowin, Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation, O.K. Creek Radio Station and the Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay will produce and broadcast more than 15,000 hours of culturally relevant radio and television programming, including more than 7,500 hours in Indigenous languages.

These 59 projects involve 10 languages: Cree, Plains Cree, Woodland Cree, Swampy Cree, Nakota, Michif, Dakota, Dene, Lakota and Saulteaux.

Quotes

"Language is essential to Indigenous Peoples' identity and culture. That is why our government is committed to taking action to help preserve, promote and revitalize Indigenous languages. This includes Royal Assent of the Indigenous Languages Act. Together with Indigenous partners, we are ensuring that these languages can flourish across the country."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Funding for programs like these, which put financial resources in the hands of those who know how to use them, is key to ensuring the vitality of Indigenous languages. We understand the importance of these projects, as they make a genuine difference and have a major impact in the communities."

—The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages. According to UNESCO, three out of four of the 90 Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered.

In 2016, only about 15.6 percent of Indigenous people could converse in an Indigenous language, down from 17 percent in 2011 and 21 percent in 2006.

On June 21, 2019, the Governor General of Canada granted Royal Assent to the Indigenous Languages Act. Since 2017, Canadian Heritage has worked with national Indigenous organizations to develop this historic legislation.

Budget 2019 committed $333.7 million over five years, starting in 2019–2020, and $115.7 million per year ongoing to support the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act.

The objectives of the Aboriginal Peoples' Program (APP) are to:

promote, revitalize and preserve Indigenous languages and cultures;

strengthen Indigenous cultural identity; and

increase Indigenous participation in Canadian society.

The APP offers two funding components to eligible Indigenous organizations: Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting and the Aboriginal Languages Initiative.

The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the APP supports Indigenous broadcasting societies in producing and distributing radio and television programming in the North. The objectives are to:

support the production of culturally relevant Indigenous programming;

facilitate establishment and maintenance of production facilities;

ensure availability of a significant amount of radio and television programming;

contribute to the preservation and promotion of Indigenous languages and cultures; and

provide venues to articulate issues of relevance to Indigenous audiences and communities.

Applicants must be non-profit, democratically controlled, Indigenous organizations or working with Indigenous organizations that provide broadcast communications north of the 55th parallel ("Hamelin Line").

The Aboriginal Languages Initiative (ALI) component of the APP supports the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages through community-based projects and activities. The ALI aims to:

give Indigenous people access to community-based projects and activities that support the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures;

assist Indigenous communities in their efforts to enhance languages and cultures; and

preserve Indigenous languages and cultures and enhance them as living cultures.

Applicants must be non-profit, democratically controlled, Indigenous organizations or working with Indigenous organizations that support the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages.

Data Tables Support from the Aboriginal Languages Initiative Recipient Project Amount Central Urban Métis Federation (1993) Inc. Language from an Indigenous Place of Knowing – Building Michif Family Language $70,000 Gabriel Dumont Institute of Native Studies and Applied Research Michif to Go Plus $97,400 Prince Albert Metis Nation Local #7 Inc. Michif Language Nests $180,624 Prince Albert Métis Women's Association Inc. Learning Michif Resources $159,580 Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre Inc. Aboriginal Spoken Languages Revitalization $25,060 Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation App 3.0 $74,800 O.K. Creek Radio Station Inc. Indigenous Language Learning Circle $22,523 Kineepik Metis Local Inc. Pinehouse Youth Culture & Language Enhancement Project $75,000 Total: $704,987

Support from the Aboriginal Languages Initiative through the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre Recipient Project Amount Ahtahkakoop First Nation #104 Conversational program and language camps $66,408 All Nations Hope Network Language learning through storytelling $44,045 Asiniw-Kisik Education Campus Language classes and language camps $49,600 Canoe Lake Cree First Nation, SK Language immersion camp and language camps $49,245 Carry The Kettle First Nation Language immersion camps and resources $43,000 Cote First Nation Mentor-Apprentice Program $60,000 Cowessess First Nation Education Capacity-building program for Elders $5,640 Cowessess First Nation Education Language classes, language camps and resources $40,000 English River First Nation Language immersion program $47,500 File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council Language nests and resources $75,000 Kâniyâsihk Culture Camps Immersion language classes $75,000 Kâniyâsihk Culture Camps Train-the-trainer program and language immersion camps $77,968 Keeseekoose First Nation Mentor-Apprentice Program $106,300 Keeseekoose First Nation Mentor-Apprentice Program $60,000 Lac La Ronge Indian Band Education Resources and language camp $68,585 Little Black Bear's Band Resources $33,100 Mato Ska Nakodabi Linguistics Training program for educators $75,868 Mato Ska Nakodabi Linguistics Language immersion camp and language classes $73,150 Mistawasis Nehiyawak Language classes and language camps $50,900 Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation Language camp, language classes and language resources $74,460 Muskeg Lake Cree Nation Language classes, language nests and language camps $51,450 Nakoda Language Keepers Language immersion camp $68,727 Newo Yotina Friendship Centre Language classes $68,904 Newo Yotina Friendship Centre Language classes $46,445 Northern Dakota Language Revitilization Group Language classes and language camps $56,450 Ocean Man Education Centre Language classes $30,450 Ocean Man Education Centre Language immersion camp and language classes $80,211 Okanese First Nation Resources $30,700 Peepeekisis Cree Nation Language classes and language camps $25,000 Pheasant Rump First Nation Language learning through land-based activities and language resources $80,372 Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation Language learning and language resources $49,748 Poundmaker Cree Nation Language instruction through cultural activities $62,135 Sakimay First Nations Language classes, resources, language immersion camps $47,700 Saskatchewan Indigenous Languages Advisory Committee Mentor-Apprentice Program $99,987 Saskatchewan Indigenous Languages Advisory Committee Mentor-Apprentice Program $75,000 Saulteaux First Nation Language classes $37,640 St. Louis School, English River First Nation Immersion language classes $78,200 Standing Buffalo First Nation Language camps $25,000 STC Health and Family Services Inc. Language camps $54,000 The Key First Nation Language classes and language camps $55,550 The Mann Art Gallery Inc. Language immersion camp $12,754 University of Regina Press Resources $10,555 University of Saskatchewan (Office of First Nation & Métis Relations) Immersion language classes $50,000 White Bear Children's Charity Inc. Radio language programming $45,425 Yellow Quill First Nation Mentor-Apprentice Program $75,000 Total: $2,984,020 (including $490,848 in monitoring and administration expenses)

Support from the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component Recipient Project Amount Green Lake Communications Inc. Radio programming $97,649 Ile à la Crosse Communications Society Inc. Radio and television programming $214,400 Minahik Achimowin Inc. Radio programming $335,610 Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation Radio programming $282,010 Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay Radio programming $44,400 O.K. Creek Radio Station Inc. Radio programming $22,523 Total: $996,592

