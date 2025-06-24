Government of Canada celebrates la Fête nationale du Québec.

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Happy Fête nationale to all Quebecers!

As a proud Quebecer, June 24 for me is a time to celebrate our history, our wonderful French language, our heritage as well as the traditions and values that shape our Belle Province.

Quebec has produced artists, athletes, heads of state as well as many other extraordinary personalities who have gone on to leave their mark throughout our history. This June 24, let's celebrate these icons who unite us, bolster our national pride and showcase Quebec and our culture throughout the world.

On Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, let's also highlight our rich culture, which strengthens our Canadian identity.

Quebec's Fête nationale is also a time to recognize the important contributions of Indigenous Peoples and many other diverse communities who enrich Quebec.

I encourage you to show up en masse at all the festivities and let Quebec's pride shine!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

