The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, wishes Francophones and Francophiles in Canada an excellent Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 24, millions of Canadians celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day—a time of pride, culture and celebration for all those who share a love for the French language.

The Francophonie is at the heart of our history and continues to shape our country's identity. Every year in June, this holiday carries a special meaning for many of us. Whether it's celebrating among friends, spending time with family or singing along with the songs by Francophone artists that defined our youth or marked more recent years, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day brings us together and warms our hearts.

Today is therefore an opportunity to celebrate the beauty, richness and energy of this Canadian Francophonie, strengthened by 10 million French speakers from coast to coast to coast.

I invite you to take part in the festivities in your region and enjoy the music, the traditions and this vibrant language that allows our culture and our national identity to shine.

Happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

