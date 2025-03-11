OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Expanding Canada's international air transport agreements allows airlines to introduce more flight options, providing passengers and shippers with greater choice and convenience, while creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced that Canada has recently expanded the Canada-Senegal Air Transport Agreement. The expanded agreement with Senegal includes:

The right for airlines of either country to operate direct flights to any destination in the other country's territory.

A capacity allowance of 14 weekly passenger flights and 10 weekly all-cargo flights for the airlines of each country.

Significant operating flexibility for all-cargo services.

Airlines can begin offering services under this new agreement immediately.

Quotes

"By allowing direct flights between our two countries, this agreement will significantly strengthen our bilateral relations with Senegal. It paves the way to new opportunities in a growing market, which is great news for Canadian businesses and travellers."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"As we just launched Canada's first global Africa Strategy, the expansion of the Canada-Senegal Air Transport Agreement marks a significant milestone. This agreement boosts tourism and operational flexibility for airlines, fosters people-to-people ties between Canada and Senegal and creates new opportunities for Canadian businesses. Aligned with our commitment to helping Canadian exporters access international markets, it also strengthens Canada's presence across African countries.''

The Honourable Mary Ng

Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

Quick facts

In 2023, Canada's trade with Senegal was approximately $119.4 million , with $112.3 million in exports and $7.1 million in imports from Senegal .

trade with was approximately , with in exports and in imports from . The Canada - Senegal trade relationship offers significant potential for growth, particularly in the mining, agriculture, oil and gas, clean energy and digital sectors.

- trade relationship offers significant potential for growth, particularly in the mining, agriculture, oil and gas, clean energy and digital sectors. The Government of Canada is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements under the Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services.

is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements under the Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services. Canada has air transport agreements or arrangements covering more than 125 countries.

